The most powerful images from across Yorkshire this week
From ancient village traditions, to iconic art being displayed to stunning local wildlife.
Friday 10 January 2020 11:45
These are some of the most striking and powerful photos from across Yorkshire and the Humber taken by our photographers this week.
1. Haxey
The Fool James Chatwin is smoked out at ancient annual tradition the Haxey Hood, North Lincs, where crowds push a large leather tube into one of four local pubs.
Simon Hulme
jpimedia
2. York
Curator of archeology at York Museums Trust Lucy Creighton inspects the Fulford Ring, a medieval gold ring discovered by a metal detectorist and believed to be a 15th century love token. Danny Lawson/PA
Danny Lawson
pa
3. Bradford
Funeral for Kartari Chand, of Bradford, who passed away at the age of 107. Mrs Chand held the record for the world's oldest married couple with late husband Karam.
James Hardisty
jpimedia
4. Harrogate
Hiromi Willard with one of the most iconic images in the world, 'The Great Wave off Kanagawaa, which is on display in a six-week exhibition at RHS Harlow Carr.
jpimedia
