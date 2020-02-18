See inside the abandoned Bradford sports centre that's set for demolition

Have your say

A photographer and Youtuber has been given access to the site of a former leisure centre in Bradford which is due to be demolished.

Jon Mann captured these images inside the Richard Dunn Sports Centre in Odsal, which closed in November 2019.

The Richard Dunn Sports Centre in Bradford

It is scheduled to be demolished in April and a replacement facility, the Sedbergh Leisure Centre, is now open nearby.

The centre opened in 1978 and was considered state-of-the-art at the time. Huge crowds would turn up in its early years to enjoy the novelty of its water slides.

As well as a pool, it had a sports hall, dance studio, sauna, gym, licensed bar and outdoor pitches.

One of the old water slides

It was named after Bradford scaffolder and heavyweight boxer Richard Dunn, who was British champion and the last opponent to be knocked out by Muhammad Ali in 1976, when he challenged him for the world title.

Jon Mann was given permission to enter and explore the site by the council.

He and his wife Lea encoutered empty pools, deserted squash courts and a gym that was still full of equipment.

Dunn had a colourful career after retiring from high-level boxing. He spent some time in the army, ran a hotel which failed, and then moved to Scarborough with his family and returned to work as a scaffolder.

A colourful wall in the pool area

In 1989 he was seriously injured in an accident while working on a North Sea oil rig, falling 40ft and breaking both of his legs.

Now 75, he still lives in Scarborough.

Bradford Council have committed to naming a street after him when the sports centre is demolished.

The pool area

Richard Dunn outside the sports centre in 1978

The hippo slide

The sports hall

The pool area

The dance studio