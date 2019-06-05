See inside the newly restored gardens at Wentworth Castle in Yorkshire

Saturday June 8 will see visitors allowed back into the Grade I-listed parkland and grounds of the stately home at Stainborough, near Barnsley. The gardens closed in 2017 for a major restoration project. The 18th-century landscape has 63 acres of formal gardens and 500 acres of parkland. There's a Victorian conservatory, the mock ruins of Stainborough Castle and a deer herd. The National Trust have taken on the management of the site. Wentworth Castle has an intriguing connection to nearby Wentworth Woodhouse, one of the country's grandest private residences. In the 1740s, Sir Thomas Wentworth was denied the inheritance of the estate and it passed to his cousin instead. Sidelined by the family, Sir Thomas built Wentworth Castle out of spite to show off his own wealth and power. His mansion is now home to the Northern College, an educational charity, and is not open to the public.

Restored The Victorian conservatory has been restored

Grandeur The house itself will remain closed to the public as it is run by an educational charity

Re-opened The gardens have been closed for two years following a funding crisis, but the National Trust have now re-opened them

Team effort The restoration project has taken two years

