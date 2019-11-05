Selby Abbey to be illuminated to mark its 950th anniversary

A spectacular art installation will see Selby Abbey lit up at night for a week to mark its 950th birthday.

The Pilgrim Illumination by artist Nayan Kulkarni takes place over three nights from November 22-24 from 6-9pm and entry is unticketed.

Kulkarni also created the iconic Blade installation that was part of the Hull City of Culture celebrations in 2017. The piece of public art was based on a wind turbine blade.

It's part of the Selby 950 events programme, which has also included parades and concerts.

The road running alongside the marketplace will be closed from 5.45pm in anticipation of large crowds, and there will be diversions in place.

The 950th anniversary celebrations have already proved hugely popular with residents of the town.

Coun Chris Pearson from Selby Council said:-

“We’ve seen such great support for the Selby 950 events over the last six months and this event is set to be hugely popular. The event will allow people to see and interact with the abbey in a completely new way. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of people to see this inspiring event.

“As the nights draw in, this event will allow our Abbey to shine more brightly than ever before. It will be a kaleidoscopic, shape shifting event that will delight and bring together the community.”

Kulkarni has been shooting footage for the installation at locations including Drax power station, local wind farms and Selby Lock.

There will be an accessible viewing area on the marketplace for each of the three nights, with space for wheelchairs and seating for those with limited mobility.