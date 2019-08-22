'Selfie tourists' are flocking to these Yorkshire attractions for their Instagrammability

The top 10 most Instgrammed locations in Yorkshire have been revealed.

Research by photo printing service Motif analysed the location tags most frequently used on the social media site since Instagram launched in 2010.

Malham Cove

They found that York Minster was the most popular check-in, with over 139,000 photos posted from the historic site in nine years.

Another York attraction, The Shambles - one of Britain's best-preserved medieval streets - was third.

Bolton Abbey, Fountains Abbey, Harewood House and Castle Howard were also popular heritage destinations, while for those looking for scenic views, Malham Cove in the Dales was seventh. The beauty spot is famous for its appearance in the Harry Potter films.

Brimham Rocks was number 10, as selfie-hunters flocked to its unusual rock formations, while Dalby Forest, a popular spot for outdoor activities, also appeared in the top 10. Second place was occupied by Doncaster family attraction the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Brimham Rocks

Visitor attractions have found themselves having to adapt to the needs of Instagram-focused customers, many of whom are searching for the perfect photo amid historic ruins or tranquil countryside.

Some sites have changed their opening hours to accommodate amateur photographers who require certain types of light or wish to avoid crowds at busy times. Others have experienced spikes in visitor numbers after images are shared on Instagram.

The National Trust, which runs Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks, has embraced 'selfie tourism', while Harewood House even ran a special event for a local Instagram users' group this summer.

Jenni Shepherd from the National Trust said:

"As the way people use modern technology has evolved, the way that they see value in a visit has also changed. Experiencing the special places that the National Trust looks after includes, for many, capturing the moment in photo and video as well as in memories.

"It is wonderful to have the opportunity to see places like Brimham Rocks and Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal through the eyes of our visitors who so often reveal new and unique viewpoints. Crouching under the iconic ‘Idol’ at Brimham Rocks or taking a hyperlapse under the Cellarium ceiling in the Abbey shows a difference in the way that our visitors are experiencing these places and sharing them, which benefits us too. We have certainly seen an increase in the amount of check-ins and tagged photography from our locations and find that the majority of our visitors are very respectful in their quest for the ultimate selfie."

The top 10 most popular Instagram check-ins in Yorkshire

1. York Minster

2. Yorkshire Wildlife Park

3. The Shambles, York

4. Bolton Abbey

5. Fountains Abbey

6. Castle Howard

7. Malham Cove

8. Dalby Forest

9. Harewood House

10. Brimham Rocks