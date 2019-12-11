Stunt riders who provide horses for Poldark and Peaky Blinders to be main attraction at Great Yorkshire Show

Yorkshire stunt riders, Atkinson Action Horses have been announced as the Main Ring attraction at next year’s 162nd Great Yorkshire Show.

The team from East Yorkshire, which provides the horses for TV favourites Poldark and Peaky Blinders will perform all three days of the Show which runs from Tuesday, July 14 to Thursday, July 16 2020.

A full programme of events will be announced during the run up to the event which celebrates the best of British agriculture and farming. More than 130,000 visitors are expected through the gates at the Harrogate Showground during the three days with 8,500 animals battling it out in the judging rings.

There will be plenty to see across the showground with The Kuoni Catwalk showcasing the latest fashions, sporting soprano Lizzie Jones singing live and cookery demos from leading chefs including Rosemary Shrager. The latest agricultural innovations are showcased in the machinery lines and The Cheese and Dairy Show will once again host it’s grand auction of cheeses.

Show Director Charles Mills said it was now “full steam ahead” with planning and organising for next summer’s event.

“We always aim to maintain tradition while bringing in some fresh content. Farming and agriculture is at the heart of the show but we also want to attract families and the next generation to this iconic Yorkshire event.”

Tickets go on sale in April 2020 with gift vouchers available now from greatyorkshireshow.co.uk.