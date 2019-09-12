The North Yorkshire Moors Railway want you to help choose the cover photo for their 2020 calendar

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway have announced the 12 winners of their annual photography competition.

These stunning images of the heritage line will be featured in the NYMR's charity calendar for 2020. Over 350 entries were submitted by amateur photographers, and Yorkshire Post readers have been asked to select the photo which will be used as the cover image. Vote in our poll at the bottom of the list below.

All proceeds from the calendar go towards Yorkshire's Magnificent Journey, an appeal that raises funds for the maintenance of the 180-year-old line.

A shortlist of 48 photos was selected by judges. Over 10,000 members of the public were then asked to vote for their favourite 12 pictures.

This year one photographer, Keith Harris, will have two images in the calendar - his shots of Levisham Station and of the famous North York Moors heather with a steam train in the foreground were both chosen by fans.

Philip Ming's picture of two volunteers chatting on a bench outside Goathland Station was the most popular submission, with 1,238 votes.

The winners will also receive free entry for four people to this year's autumn steam gala at the NYMR from September 27-29.

NYMR marketing manager Laura Strangeway said:

“A huge congratulations to all the winners! We have been blown away by not only the number of beautiful photographs, but also the level of engagement the competition has seen. The calendar will showcase the true beauty behind our much-loved railway, its famous history and the stunning countryside the carriages pass through each day.”