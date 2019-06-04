The remote Dales railway station that became a holiday let - and is now for sale

Dent Station lies on the iconic Settle to Carlisle line which traverses the Yorkshire Dales.

Although the station - the highest mainline halt in England - is still operational, the ticket office and waiting rooms were converted into a private home in 1986 after being sold by the railway.

Dent endures harsh winters

Current owner Robin Hughes is now selling up - and he allowed us into the Grade II-listed building, which he has run as a holiday let since buying and renovating it in 2006.

Rail enthusiast Robin has turned it into a cosy hideaway with underfloor heating to keep residents warm during harsh winters in one of the most inhospitable areas of Yorkshire.

The house dates from 1877, when trains on the new Settle to Carlisle line began running through some of the most remote and hostile terrain in Britain.

It housed the booking hall and lavatories, but low passenger demand led to the station's closure in 1970. Network Rail put the building on the market in 1986, the same year that stopping trains were re-instated following a campaign to keep the line open. As the station is not staffed, passengers have to buy tickets on board.

The converted building retains many of the original features

There are eight northbound and six southbound services on weekdays and six each way on Sundays, plus occasional visits from steam locomotives hauling special heritage excursions over the famous Ribblehead Viaduct.

“It was dilapidated when I bought it but I am a railway enthusiast and could see it had potential as a holiday let,” said Robin.

“You can catch the 7am train, change at Leeds and be in London by 11am. It’s a one-off and this sale is a rare opportunity for someone who likes trains. It could be a full-time home or continue as a successful holiday let.”

The property is half a mile from the village of Cowgill, four miles from Dent village and ten miles from Hawes.

The original waiting room pew is still there, as are the Thomas Crapper lavatories, the windows, doors, cast iron radiators, flagged floors, signage and clock.

The home has 1404sq-ft of space, which includes a hall, sitting room, three bedrooms, a dining kitchen, shower room and boiler/store.

Outside, there is a large parking area, a lawn and a rear terrace with seating.