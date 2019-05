Thousands of visitors in period costume descended on Haworth for the annual 1940s weekend. They enjoyed tea dances, live music, military re-enactments and living history displays in the village, which is also famous as the home of the Bronte sisters.

Re-enactors Malcolm Walton and Malcolm Taylor dressed in US Army medics' uniforms

1940s singer Amanda Beaumont in action

A performance by the Melody Belles choir

Mark Newman, from Grimsby, dressed in a 1940s Metropolitan Police uniform

