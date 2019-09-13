Wentworth Woodhouse is holding a Regency ball in the same room where Downton Abbey was filmed

Fancy arriving at a Georgian dance in a horse-drawn carriage?

Yorkshire's very own Downton Abbey stately home, Wentworth Woodhouse, is holding a Regency ball in the same ballroom where scenes from the newly-released film was shot.

The Regency ball will be held in the Marble Saloon, where Downton Abbey was filmed

The Marble Saloon can be seen in the trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, which hit cinemas on Friday. Over 150 extras danced alongside the cast in the 1920s party sequence.

Wentworth Woodhouse's restored gardens are now open to the public

Now members of the public can grace the same dancefloor as the stars of Downton for an evening of entertainment that honours Wentworth's 18th-century heyday as one of the most prominent country houses in Britain.

The event, on Saturday October 19, includes horse-drawn carriage travel and dance lessons from experts in Georgian entertainment.

Guests will have the chance to live like the aristocratic Fitzwilliam family, who owned the house until the 1980s, would have done in the days when they would have held lavish balls and dinners for their social circle.

Guests can arrive by horse-drawn carriage through the gardens

Wentworth Woodhouse restoration unearths the secrets of an unexplored rooftop world

Ticket-holders can arrive at the Baroque-style West Front entrance in a period carriage before being greeted by footmen.

A four-course dinner that reflects 18th-century dining habits will be served before musicians and 20 professional dancers perform in the Marble Saloon. Guests are encouraged to wear period dress.

Chesterfield-based Molly Limpet's Theatrical Emporium will supply authentic costumes for the Wentworth staff for the occasion.

The Marble Saloon was the grandest of Wentworth's staterooms, and in 1912 guests witnessed one of the most significant moments in the house's history when ballerina Anna Pavlova danced for King George V and Queen Mary during their royal tour of Yorkshire. Their visit was the inspiration for the plot of the new Downton Abbey film, which sees the King and Queen stay with the Crawley family in 1927.

Unpaid volunteer who saved Wentworth Woodhouse for the nation is given a damehood

The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust have been increasing the number of events held at the Grade I-listed house near Rotherham since buying it for the nation in 2017. Wentworth was previously in private ownership and was not open to the public.

Guided tours are now available, although considerable restoration work is required before all areas of the house and grounds will be accessible. They also hold outdoor concerts, car shows, opera recitals, an afternoon tea with author Catherine Bailey, who wrote Black Diamonds about the Fitzwilliams, and film screenings in the staterooms.