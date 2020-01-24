York called a 'bit of the south that happens to be in the north' in debate about House of Lords relocation

A letter sent to The Guardian has referred to York as a 'chocolate box-lid town' which would not offer a significant departure from the House of Lords' current environs.

Bernard Porter, from Hull, wrote to the newspaper after the announcement that Boris Johnson is considering relocating the Lords to York and building a new debating chamber in a former railway yard close to the station.

The goods yard within the York Central site, which is to be cleared for new housing and office development and could provide a location for the new House of Lords

This is the industrial goods yard in York where the new House of Lords could be built

He described York as 'the least suitable city to plonk it in' - adding that 'it is just a bit of the south that happens to be in the north geographically; a pretty, chocolate box-lid tourist town with lots of splendid medieval architecture, an archbishop to partner the one living in Lambeth Palace, no industry left and a gleaming out-of-town university. York is a lovely town, but it's no longer 'the north'.'

Porter favours Manchester Town Hall as an alternative location for the Lords.

However, another letter writer, York resident Richard Clark, drew attention to wealth inequality within the city.

He believes that York could become an 'historic theme park for rich people, which is is why is is currently the most unequal and unaffordable city in the north.'

Initial plans suggest that land would be found within the York Central development site, which is currently earmarked for 2,500 new homes, offices and cultural space, with an expanded National Railway Museum at its heart.

The former goods yard is owned by Network Rail and used as sidings. There are several buildings occupied by light industry.

It's one of the largest brownfield regeneration sites in the country and is only a short walk from York Station.