York Mansion House launch behind-the-scenes tours for 2020

Visitors will be allowed to see hidden areas of York Mansion House for the first time this year.

The Mansion House is launching a series of new tours called Treasure, Tours and Tea that will reveal the conservation secrets behind the building's facade.

They will take place during January, when the house is closed for annual conservation work.

Visitors will be able to observe silver cleaning, art restoration and view the large civic collection.The Mansion House traditionally re-opens in February after its New Year clean.

Curator and manager Richard Pollitt said:-

“Following our incredible restoration project with the National Lottery Heritage Fund that enabled us to open to the public in 2018, we necessarily have exceptionally high standards to maintain as we continue to grow as an important attraction and events space.

"As a four-storey building almost 300 years old, ongoing, regular maintenance is vital to ensure the house continues to welcome civic and public visitors from all over the world, into the spectacular space that is expected of the Mansion House.”

Refreshments will be served in the stateroom during the tours, which run on Thursday 9 and 16, Friday 10 and 17, and Saturday 11 and 18 January, from 2-3.30pm.

The Mansion House was built in 1732 as the Lord Mayor's residence, and is the oldest building of its kind still in use. It pre-dates London's Mansion House by 20 years.

It was restored by York Civic Society in 1998 and a Heritage Lottery Fund refurbishment project began in 2015. It has been open to the public since 2018 and remains the official residence of the Lord Mayor during their term in office.

Booking is essential. Tickets are available at: https://treasuretourstea.eventbrite.com