Comment: The Ego has crash-landed some of England's biggest names – and we should all be happy

Thomas Tuchel has shown his strength of character by retaining every fit England player from September's squad for October's internationals – leaving the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden at home in the process.

Given his outspoken comments about Real Madrid star Bellingham in the summer, some will assume there is an issue between the German and arguably the most talented player available to him, but Tuchel insists not.

Disagreements over who should and should not be selected in it are as old as the England team itself. But it is hard to argue with a strong-minded coach standing by those who performed so well for him against Andorra and much more especially Serbia, where the Three Lions won 5-0, rather than being swayed by reputations and personalities.

It is like the Sven-Goran Eriksson era in reverse.

BIG REPUTATIONS: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been left out of England's squad for October's internationals (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Debutant Elliot Anderson excelled on his first two international appearances and Morgan Rogers was outstanding in Belgrade. So they are in the squad for Thursday's Wembley friendly with Wales and the World Cup qualifier in Latvia five days later, unlike Bellingham, Foden, Jack Grealish and others.

Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento would almost certainly have been retained too, but for injury. Madueke's fit-again Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka replaces him.

Barnsley-born John Stones makes the squad having joined then pulled out of September’s camp injured.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, Tuchel favourite Reece James is again named ahead of Gareth Southgate stalwart Kyle Walker.

HARD-HEADED: Thomas Tuchel is only interested in ending his short spell as England coach a World Cup winner (Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Bellingham, England's 2024-25 player of the year, missed the last camp after shoulder surgery and has not worn the Three Lions since Tuchel revealed his mother thought the midfielder’s off-field behaviour could be "repulsive" – comments he later admitted were a mistake.

The 22-year-old wanted to be included, his manager revealed.

“He is a very special player and for special players there can always be special rules,” said Tuchel. "I get this.

“But for this camp we decided that we stick with our straightforward decision to invite the same team. That applies also then for Jude. He always deserves to be in camp.

“I think there is an extra layer on top of it, that he has not gathered full rhythm yet at Real Madrid.

“He is back in the team (but) hasn’t finished one full match until now. He has only started one, so he is in the period where he gets his rhythm, where he gets back to full strength.

“There is also no problem between me and Phil Foden, there is no problem between me and Jack Grealish – very special players.

“Phil is back to influencing games, deciding games, for Manchester City. Jack is very close to being the best version of himself – a very special player, a very special character."

If there were problems – and, who knows, the individual players might not see it the same way – Tuchel would not care anyway. He has shown at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich he has an ego to match his biggest stars.

He seems certain to ride off into the sunset when his contract expires after next season's World Cup, and is only interested in doing so with another winners’ medal. If Bellingham, Foden, Grealish or anyone else is collateral damage, so be it.