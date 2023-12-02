England can handle the pressure, insists Gareth Southgate as Euro 2024 path is set

Gareth Southgate insists England will head into Euro 2024 ready to handle the expectation that comes with being ranked one of the tournament favourites.

The England boss and his players were pitted against Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia in Group C for next summer’s finals in Germany in Saturday night’s draw in Hamburg.

Southgate has overseen a transformation of England’s fortunes since he took over in 2016, steering them to a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 at the 2018 tournament in Russia and a first-ever Euro final appearance in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were further signs of progress in December’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals and the side are firm favourites to take the final step and claim silverware, thanks in no small part to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich sharpshooter Harry Kane.

Harry Kane of England (L) celebrates with teammates Bukayo Saka (C) and Phil Foden after scoring during England's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“They are used to playing in big matches and have produced regularly,” said Southgate.

“They are used to playing in big matches together and individually, so we are excited and all looking forward to the summer.

“We feel the squad has been building for a period of time and England are going to be competitive for the foreseeable future as you look at the young players coming through. When we started at St George’s Park it is what we wanted to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are continually in those latter stages, most teams that win go close and then get there.”

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand and England's football manager Gareth Southgate of Group C pose next to the trophy after the final draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Championship (Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark were England’s opponents in a tense semi-final at Euro 2020, when Kane scored from a penalty rebound after a spot-kick was controversially awarded for a foul on Raheem Sterling in extra time.

But Southgate also well remembers a past encounter with Slovenia.

England faced them in his second match in charge as interim manager in October 2016, a qualifier for the 2018 World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England clung on for a point that day in a 0-0 draw, and Southgate saw it as a turning point in his England tenure.

Group C with Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England is displayed on a screen after the final draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 European Championship (Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Slovenia takes me back to one of my first games as manager where but for Joe Hart plucking out one of the best saves I’ve ever seen, I wouldn’t be standing here and I would probably still be a caretaker, but at something else,” he said.

Serbia are the opponents in the Arena AufSchalke opener on June 16 kicking off at 8pm UK time, before England take on Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena on June 20 at 5pm BST.

England round off Group C with another 8pm kick-off against Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25 at a tournament they intend to spend based in central Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UEFA provided a team base camp catalogue to teams, but the PA news agency understands the Football Association plans to stay at an unlisted venue.

Weimarer Land in Blankenhain has been lined up – a remote spa and golf resort that has a 45-hole course and, most importantly, two training pitches. Final Football Association visits are planned at the venue that is around 90 minutes from host venue Leipzig and a 30-minute drive from the city of Erfurt.

Asked about England finalising their team base and pre-tournament friendlies, Southgate said after the draw: “Today allows us to take those plans to the next stage.

“Definitely the friendlies we’ve got an idea on dates, but we can now look at the opponents with more detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Similar with the base camp. We know now where our matches will be played, so we can start to cement those plans in the next few days.”

Scotland will kick off Euro 2024 after they were drawn to face tournament hosts Germany in Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side, who sealed qualification for the finals with two matches to spare, will play in the opening match in Munich on June 14 before games against Switzerland and Hungary.

Wales still need to win two play-off matches in March if they are going to make it, but face a difficult assignment against 2022 World Cup finalists France, the Netherlands and Austria if they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland lost to Germany at the group stage of Euro 92, a 2-0 defeat preventing the Scots from progressing. Scotland also faced West Germany at the finals of the 1986 World Cup, where the Germans won 2-1 en route to the final. The Germans have won the three most recent encounters.

Scotland have never faced Hungary in a competitive match but have won three of their previous nine encounters, while they beat the Swiss 1-0 in Euro 96 at Villa Park – the teams’ last competitive encounter.

Clarke told the BBC: “It’s nice to open the tournament and nice to be involved in that first game and hopefully we can set the tournament off with a good match.

“We’ve got to make sure it’s not about the occasion and it’s about the match. We look forward to it, it’s an exciting draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think it mattered who we were going to get, it was always going to be exciting for us. (It is) nice to be involved in the draw process and (we are) looking forward to next summer now.”

Clarke expects Germany to provide a warm welcome to the Tartan Army, adding: “They had better be ready for a lot of Scotsmen coming! It’s great to be involved and hopefully everyone can have a great time next summer.”