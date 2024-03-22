England's certainties thrown into question as unexpected opportunity knocks for Euro 2024 bolters

Boringly brilliant form by the Three Lions made it a nothing-to-see-here qualifying campaign for a squad which despite going out in Qatar at the quarter-final stage looked like it had found a good formula for another crack at finally ending the post-1966 trophy drought.

But with the tournament approaching, things have suddenly got rather interesting.

England versus Brazil at Wembley should never be a humdrum occasion but all of a sudden it feels like there are some genuine contests to see who can make the plane for this summer's tournament in Germany.

In a country where the colours of a tiny emblem on the back of the collar of the team's shirt becomes a matter of such national significance that the leaders of the two main political parties feel it is one of the most important things they need to talk about, the debate around the make-up of the England football team is rarely quiet and never silent.

Gareth Southgate has long been the antidote to bouts of hysteria.

The England manager's stubborn loyalty to those who have served him so well in the past has in itself been the main topic of debate between these tournaments but it always felt a futile one.

LATE CALL: Kobbie Mainoo, pictured left with Cole Palmer at St George's Park

No matter how little Kalvin Phillips played, no matter where Jordan Henderson plied his trade or how much Harry Maguire was being singled out for criticism at Manchester United, their places seem set in stone.

So if you had said six months ago there would be three uncapped players in Southgate's final squad before he named his training party for Germany this summer, few would have believed you. Those that did would probably have assumed they were just making up the numbers.

It even seems to have surprised Southgate a bit, only naming two at first, then seemingly deciding he made a mistake overlooking Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, and not even waiting for the excuse of an injury to slip him in.

For the teenager to be parachuted in to the weakest department of England's squad makes you think he is two good performances from Germany. His first chance comes on Saturday evening, his second at home to Belgium on Tuesday.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon suddenly also feel as though they have realistic cases to push.

So too in-form goalscorer Jarod Bowen, once of Hull City, and Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins, who may be fighting over one place to back up Harry Kane, injured this weekend. After four capless years, Joe Gomez could kick off the tournament.

Whilst Henderson's move to Ajax has cemented his place in the squad, Leeds-born Phillips' loan at West Ham United has had the opposite effect. With Trent Alexander-Arnold missing the chance to reassure Southgate's reservations about him as a midfielder against the elite, Mainoo, so assured in his debut season of senior football, could nip in.

Sheffield-born Maguire looks an immovable object when it comes to the squad but the inability of others to truly convince as deputies could open the door to the classy Branthwaite and given what has happened to others lately, it could lead all the way to the XI.

Luke Shaw's injury issues might let in versatile Liverpool defender Gomez at left-back.

Raheem Sterling's name got scrubbed out of the good books at the last World Cup and Jack Grealish's struggles for form and fitness at Manchester City mean Gordon, Bowen and Cole Palmer have something to play for.

Kane and Bukayo Saka's injuries are not tournament-threatening but open up audition spots at Wembley.

Those watching from the sidelines want the drama of players going head to head for the last few tickets on the plane, managers do not.