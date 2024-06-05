England's 3-0 win over Bosnia Herzegovina provided manger Gareth Southgate with more winners than losers as he continues "spinning plates" ahead of Euro 2024.

It was the Three Lions' penultimate friendly before facing Serbia on June 16. Next is Friday's against Iceland, then the midnight deadline for confirming a 26-man squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eberechi Eze's dribbling, Enzri Konsa's versatility, Conor Gallagher's energy, Jack Grealish's clever chip for Alexander-Arnold's goal and Adam Wharton's assurance on his debut improved their chances of remaining when the 33-man provisional party is streamlined.

Palmer's quality, capped by his first England goal on his first start, and Alexander-Arnold's passing and sublime half-volley strengthened their cases to make the XI.

A booking and a sloppy pass across goal did not help Marc Guehi and whilst his centre-back partner Lewis Dunk performed better than in the last international window, a moment of scruffy first-half defending could count against him with the margins so tight.

James Maddison was unable to outshine his rivals in a half-hour cameo, and Ivan Toney plus the uncapped Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and James Trafford did not get on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand the significance for all the players so we're giving it the respect and the consideration it deserves," said Southgate. "We've got to balance what we need in every area of the pitch.

SPINNING PLATES: England manager Gareth Southgate (right) directs operations against Bosnia and Herzegovina

"We're spinning a lot of plates trying to get things into individuals, manage minutes, perform well and everything else."

"Conor Gallagher's work with the ball has improved, we know what he can do without the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adam Wharton showed what he's been doing at the end of the season and in training. He sees pictures early and can play forward."

IMPRESSIVE: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Aston Villa’s Konsa started at right-back, switched to the left and finished in the centre.

"We weren't intending to move him quite as much," admitted Southgate. "He did very well in all three (positions)."

Alexander-Arnold began in midfield, but scored from right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt there was going to be more space where his quality at full-back could help us," explained his manager. "Against wing-back systems (like Bosnia's) that could be helpful. In midfield he's definitely still learning but you saw moments of the quality of his passing, the slick passes, the longer passes."

Chelsea’s Palmer looked the part playing in the hole and can also play on either wing or as a "false nine".

"I think there's more to come as he feels more comfortable in the group and we feed him the ball as he needs it,” said Southgate.