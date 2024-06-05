Euro 2024: Euro 2024: England have more winners than losers as Gareth Southgate keeps 'spinning plates'
Like many England games against lesser opposition, Monday's at St James' Park was hard work until Cole Palmer’s penalty broke the deadlock just after the hour, then relatively straightforward, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Harry Kane adding goals.
It was the Three Lions' penultimate friendly before facing Serbia on June 16. Next is Friday's against Iceland, then the midnight deadline for confirming a 26-man squad.
Eberechi Eze's dribbling, Enzri Konsa's versatility, Conor Gallagher's energy, Jack Grealish's clever chip for Alexander-Arnold's goal and Adam Wharton's assurance on his debut improved their chances of remaining when the 33-man provisional party is streamlined.
Palmer's quality, capped by his first England goal on his first start, and Alexander-Arnold's passing and sublime half-volley strengthened their cases to make the XI.
A booking and a sloppy pass across goal did not help Marc Guehi and whilst his centre-back partner Lewis Dunk performed better than in the last international window, a moment of scruffy first-half defending could count against him with the margins so tight.
James Maddison was unable to outshine his rivals in a half-hour cameo, and Ivan Toney plus the uncapped Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and James Trafford did not get on.
"We understand the significance for all the players so we're giving it the respect and the consideration it deserves," said Southgate. "We've got to balance what we need in every area of the pitch.
"We're spinning a lot of plates trying to get things into individuals, manage minutes, perform well and everything else."
Asked who advanced their causes, Southgate replied: "I would imagine Eberechi has caught the eye with the way he glides past people and the power he shows.
"Conor Gallagher's work with the ball has improved, we know what he can do without the ball.
"Adam Wharton showed what he's been doing at the end of the season and in training. He sees pictures early and can play forward."
Aston Villa’s Konsa started at right-back, switched to the left and finished in the centre.
"We weren't intending to move him quite as much," admitted Southgate. "He did very well in all three (positions)."
Alexander-Arnold began in midfield, but scored from right-back.
"We felt there was going to be more space where his quality at full-back could help us," explained his manager. "Against wing-back systems (like Bosnia's) that could be helpful. In midfield he's definitely still learning but you saw moments of the quality of his passing, the slick passes, the longer passes."
Chelsea’s Palmer looked the part playing in the hole and can also play on either wing or as a "false nine".
"I think there's more to come as he feels more comfortable in the group and we feed him the ball as he needs it,” said Southgate.
Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo joined the squad in London on Tuesday after missing the first week of preparation at Middlesbrough FC's Rockliffe Park.
