England have a bit of a bee in their bonnet, which is no bad thing.

A siege mentality rarely does a football team much harm, and the “them and us” is building ahead of Tuesday's final Euro 2024 Group C game against Slovenia in Cologne.

Hopefully a bit of antagonism spurs them on, just as manager Bobby Robson’s mistreatment did at the 1990 World Cup, and the post-dentist's chair fall-out added motivation en route to Euro 96’s last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We seemed to have got beyond that under Gareth Southgate but life cannot always be inflatable unicorns. The only worry is they seem to actually believe some of the nonsense they are spouting.

Harry Kane appears to have confused the media with cheerleaders.

Normally – certainly in 1990 and 1996 – written journalists are first in the firing line. Nothing wrong with that – if you give it out you have to take it. This time it is former players in the television studios.

“I know they have got to be honest and give their opinion but they also have a responsibility as an ex‑England player that a lot of players looked up to,” claimed Kane. “People do care about what they say and people do listen to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Building the lads up with confidence would be a much better way of going about it.”

MEDIA RELATIONS: Harry Kane plays darts with journalist Henry Winter at England's Euro 2024 training base in Blankenhain, Germany

Declan Rice chimed in too.

"Let's give players the best confidence in the world, players like your Phil Fodens, your (Bukayo) Sakas, your Jude Bellinghams," he suggested. "Tell them they're the best players in the world rather than reading the negative comments."

They seem confused about what a pundit is – concerning as there is a good chance both will pitch up in television studios in their late 30s.

I used to ghost-write a column for an international sportsman who wore it as a badge of honour that he would not criticise professionals. Retired for more than a decade now, he has become very forthright and much better at his job for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRITIC: England great Wayne Rooney has had his say from the BBC studio

The lines between fans and media have never been so blurred.

The increasing use of “we" by pundits is extremely annoying. It is the BBC, not EBC. They, ITV, Sky Sports, Talk Sport and co are British, and Britain has plenty of fans of countries beyond these isles listening.

Even England fans should want proper punditry, not mindless drum-banging patriotism or criticism for its own sake. There are other places to get them.

If all post-match analysis was by fans, the players would soon be begging for the more measured ex-pros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRSUTRATIONS: England's Declan Rice reacts after the 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt

In my early days as a local journalist I was told to be "a critical friend".

The Yorkshire Post want Yorkshire's football teams – and England – to thrive but papering over problems does no favours in the long run.

England players are the first to bleat about unrealistic expectations after one major trophy, 58 years ago. But such is the talent at Southgate's disposal, expecting this team to at least make the last four is realistic.

Balance is needed.

England were unconvincing against Serbia but won, and unconvincing versus Denmark and did not. Four points is as many as England got in the first games of their last two tournaments, when they won their groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are problems, and pundits – English or not – are paid to point them out.

Again, it is about balance.

With England's only left-footed left-back, Luke Shaw, missing the first two games, they lacked it. Even if he is fit to face Slovenia, 90 minutes seems a stretch.

Without him, Phil Foden's fondness for drifting into the area Kane likes to and Bellingham starts in is a big problem. Trent Alexander-Arnold's sweeping right-to-left passes are negated.

Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze can hold the width on that side. One must start against Slovenia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole Palmer's lack of involvement has been a stick to beat Southgate with, but he has the same wanderlust as Foden. Better to bring him in on the right, where Sheffielder Kyle Walker can bomb outside.

It still leaves the question of what to do with the best player in the best team in the Premier League.

Bellingham could drop alongside Rice to accommodate Foden in the hole, but the Real Madrid player has been one of the best in Europe in just that position playing behind strikers – Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo – who, like Kane, vacate the No 9 slot.

Not for the first time in a major tournament, England look in need of a midfielder who can keep the ball and Kobbie Mainoo is a better, more rounded, option than tenacious Conor Gallagher or Alexander-Arnold, unable to find his best form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So in a game England can lose and still go through from, but where they need the impetus of a performance and three points, my choices would be to bring in Gordon, Palmer and Mainoo, drop Foden, Saka and Alexander-Arnold and challenge them to win their places back.