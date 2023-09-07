A Yorkshire landlord and local councillor has created a tribute in his pub to his ‘one-in-a-million’ friend.

Harlow Hill councillor and Shepherd’s Dog landlord Michael Schofield has created a tribute in his pub to Martyn Daly who died in 2021. Martyn was the father of England footballer and WSL player of the year Rachel Daly and he was a well-loved regular in the Otley Road pub for many years.

He was also father to Andrew and step-father to Greg and Rob.

Coun Schofield and his wife Donna, with support from Martyn’s partner Cath, have put up a plaque and framed photo of him and Rachel that overlooks the TV where he enjoyed watching football with a pint of Stella Artois.

The tribute was ready for when a packed pub full of Martyn’s friends and family watched the agonising World Cup final last month as England lost 1-0 to Spain. Martyn would travel to America to watch his daughter play for Houston Dash and Coun Schofield said it was bittersweet that he was not able to cheer England on in the final.

He said: “Everybody turned up at the pub because they felt proud for him and wanted to be here for him and the family. He was one of life’s great ones.”

Like his daughter, Martyn was a very handy striker in his own right, playing for local clubs like Harlow Hornets and even scoring over 100 goals in one season.

Both Martyn and Rachel have worked shifts behind the bar of the pub and they would play super competitive games of pool together when she came back to visit Harrogate.

Councillor Michael Schofield, the landlord of the Shepherd’s Dog in Harrogate, has created the tribute to Martyn Daly

Coun Schofield said he was a father figure to many at Harlow Hill, including to his own two children who grew up above the pub.

He said: “What Martyn brought to the community and youngsters was something else. He always put other people before himself. He was always with a smile and a joke and he had time for everybody. If ever you felt down, he’d give you his big bear hug. He was an absolutely great guy.