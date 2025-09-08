Why Thomas Tuchel wants England to be wide boys in Serbia
The Three Lions have qualified for every World Cup since 1994 and it is hard to imagine that changing after Saturday's 2-0 win over Andorra.
Serbia won 1-0 in Latvia to go second in the group.
A home win in Belgrade will put them two points behind the only automatic qualification place with a game in hand.
An England win will widen the gap to eight, and leave the Serbs only four games to make it up.
In some respects, Tuchel is expecting a similar challenge to that presented by unambitious Andorra, who have not scored in more than 23 hours of competitive football.
Width was important to England's victory, with Christian Garcia's own goal coming from a Noni Madueke cross, and Declan Rice's from a delivery by right-back Reece James, getting outside Madueke.
"The goal is the World Cup but the goal now is qualification," stressed a coach who has won all four competitive games without conceding.
"There are still things to improve, but the direction is the right direction. We should have won by more goals but it was not a problem.
"I expect another game with a lot of possession for us in Belgrade against a very different style of play but the same deep low block.
"I expect us to again have a lot of ball possession. It is then about where to speed up the game, and to focus on the details.
"(On Saturday) we attacked with wider full-backs (James and Miles Lewis-Skelly). We need to focus on that.
"We are the favourites in this qualification group. We accept it, we have the quality to win this group – we demand it from ourselves.
"It's a very different opponent, a very different style of play, very different players and a different setting on Tuesday.
"We want to win and be tough. We expect a very emotional stadium. We have to adapt.
"We'll come up against a very physical team who I think will attack us in a man-to-man situation. They have high quality up front, they play very direct and we have to step up to this and prove we are a strong group in the right way."
The game was notable for the debut by Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, England's best player on the day.
"He's just a very good football player. He has the physicality, he's a very mobile six (holding midfielder)," said Tuchel
"He loves to defend, he loves to put his body on the line to win duels, he loves passing, he loves to break the lines. It was a pleasure to see.
"It was a bit of a nervous start to the week, which is also nice to see, but very quickly he adapted to the quality and we thought why not give him his debut straight away?
"He showed that he adapt to the situation. Can he show what he showed in training? Can he show what he showed with Nottingham (Forest) and the under-21s?
"He was very quickly in the flow. I think he has the physicality and the mindset to play in more difficult games. He is clearly in the mix to play in Serbia.”