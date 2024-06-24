HAVING just spent five days holidaying in a city – Dusseldorf – which felt like it had more Scots than Germans, I can confidently say losing Scotland's supporters will be a big loss to Euro 2024.

Losing their team will not be.

For all the usual patronising talk of spirit and whataboutery over Sunday’s poor penalty decision, Steve Clarke's side were not good enough to deserve a first knockout game in a major tournament.

Gifting spots to third-placed sides muddies the water, but the tournament starts with a group stage to sort the wheat from the chaff.

CAUGHT SHORT: Coach Steve Clarke could not get enough out of a limited Scotland squad to progress to the Euro 2024 last 16

Scotland were bottom of Group A.

They were blown away by the hosts on day one. Given a considerable leg-up, Germany were very good, but their unconvincing draw against Switzerland was a reminder they are a work in progress, having only started to look anything like their old selves when Toni Kroos came out of retirement in March.

Scotland showed more fight to draw with Switzerland but still needed a huge deflection on Scott McTominay's strike to score.

They had 17 shots in three games, just three on target. Even with most teams having only played twice, no one has fewer.

Sunday's game against Hungary was must-win, yet Scotland did not hit a single shot on target in Stuttgart. Brilliant early on in qualification, their only win in the last 12 matches was over Gibraltar.

Maybe had Sunday's foul on Stuart Armstrong been spotted, Scotland might have had a shot on target. Maybe Peter Gulacsi would have been unable to save it. Maybe they could have won 1-0. Maybe.

Even Clarke missed the target when he took his frustration out on referee Facundo Tello.

“He’s from Argentina, why would I ask him (why the penalty was not given)? He probably doesn’t speak the language," fumed the coach.

The tournament's only non-European – or most neutral – referee, from Spanish-speaking Argentina, probably had his view blocked by Willi Orban. The linesman and video assistant referee Alejandro Hernandez should have been able to see.

You can add it to the long list of "Why do we bother with VAR?"

That is a side-issue for Scotland.

The questions for them are about how to make more of what they have, and in the longer term get closer to the prolific talent-factory they once were despite a small population and unhelpful climate.

Questions will be asked of Clarke, arguably too slow in his substitutions and certainly in getting his team to push for victory.

He was desperately short of a finisher, but others are too. Injuries hurt badly. Again, they are not alone. A midfield of Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn and McTominay was a real strength.

Like Gareth Southgate, Clarke's past work should weigh heavily in his favour but now-former Wales manager Rob Page discovered you cannot live off past glories forever.

Scotland's fans brought humour, colour, friendliness and passion whilst keeping plenty of German landlords in business for years.

They deserved to stay.