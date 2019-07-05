Grade II* listed Grantley Hall restored by Valeria Sykes in a project that took over three years. It opened June 6, 2019, as one of the finest country house hotel and spas in the country.

A tour of Grantley Hall and the story behind Yorkshire's latest and most luxurious hotel and spa

It's taken over three years and £70m to convert historic Grantley Hall, near Ripon, into one of Britain's finest hotels and it's all down to one incredible woman.

Valeria Sykes made it her mission to rescue and renovate Grantley Hall. Her plan to turn the dilapidated, 300-year-old mansion into the North's finest hotel and spa raised eyebrows but with a fierce determination and at significant cost she has done it in sensational style. Read the full story here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/analysis/valeria-sykes-aims-to-turn-grantley-hall-into-the-best-country-house-hotel-and-spa-in-the-north-of-england-sharon-dale-reports-pictures-by-gary-longbottom-1-9532253

The former right-hand woman and wife of multi-millionaire Paul Sykes for over 40 years until they divorced, Valeria understands business and development and was involved in every aspect of the conversion with support from her partner, Colin.

1. Dream team: Valeria Sykes and partner Colin Little

A team of craftspeople restored and reproduced period features in the grand Palladian property. This is Grantley Hall's morning room.

2. Original splendour

There are 47 rooms and suites and the custom-made beds are from Yorkshire-based Harrison Spinks. Prices start from 345 per night up to 5,000 per night for the presidential suite.

3. Sweet dreams

The rooms are furnished in contemporary country house style. The art and furnishings were handpicked by Valeria Sykes and sourced from a variety of local artists, artisans and suppliers.

4. Statement bathroom

