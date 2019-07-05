A tour of Grantley Hall and the story behind Yorkshire's latest and most luxurious hotel and spa
It's taken over three years and £70m to convert historic Grantley Hall, near Ripon, into one of Britain's finest hotels and it's all down to one incredible woman.
Friday 05 July 2019 17:31
Valeria Sykes made it her mission to rescue and renovate Grantley Hall. Her plan to turn the dilapidated, 300-year-old mansion into the North's finest hotel and spa raised eyebrows but with a fierce determination and at significant cost she has done it in sensational style. Read the full story here:
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/analysis/valeria-sykes-aims-to-turn-grantley-hall-into-the-best-country-house-hotel-and-spa-in-the-north-of-england-sharon-dale-reports-pictures-by-gary-longbottom-1-9532253
1. Dream team: Valeria Sykes and partner Colin Little
The former right-hand woman and wife of multi-millionaire Paul Sykes for over 40 years until they divorced, Valeria understands business and development and was involved in every aspect of the conversion with support from her partner, Colin.
other
2. Original splendour
A team of craftspeople restored and reproduced period features in the grand Palladian property. This is Grantley Hall's morning room.
other
3. Sweet dreams
There are 47 rooms and suites and the custom-made beds are from Yorkshire-based Harrison Spinks. Prices start from 345 per night up to 5,000 per night for the presidential suite.
other
4. Statement bathroom
The rooms are furnished in contemporary country house style. The art and furnishings were handpicked by Valeria Sykes and sourced from a variety of local artists, artisans and suppliers.
other
View more