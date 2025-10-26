Angus Ashworth: 'I must confess I wasn't born in Yorkshire - but it will always be home for me'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Here comes the confession. We lived in Nottinghamshire, very close to the South Yorkshire border, and my mum had to be taken by ambulance to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, for me to be born, so I clearly have no memory of that event.

My first very strong recollections, all of them very happy, are of our moving, and growing up in Ryedale, surrounded by stunning countryside.

There were places where I could feel on top of the world. Would you believe that I could get very excited at finding a vantage point on one of the hills, and seeing Drax Power Station, over in the far distance?

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Hovingham, Farndale, anywhere in the “middle of nowhere”. The countryside and the rolling hills. I always think back to watching the ducks on the streams and ponds, and my winters as a child.

They close schools when there’s an inch of snow these days, we were told to get out and get there when there was a good few feet to negotiate.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Being in Ryedale, where I always feel “at home”, but as a family, we all love Dalby Forest, there are so many things to do.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Anywhere in, or around, Blakey Ridge, but there are a few places, and let me explain why. These days, I drive all over the country, and there’s nothing better than getting up Sutton or Nunnington Banks, or York by Hovingham, and that feeling of “almost there, nearly home”. Familiar territory, nearly there. It’s simply exhilarating.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

There’s such a list, wonderful people excelling in so many and varied disciplines. Yorkshire punches way high about its weight. I’m going to be greedy, and ask for two companions, The Brownlee Brothers. Since our children are all mad-keen on rugby, and many more sporting activities, I think that there will now be plenty of debate about my selection.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Would an evening with Sean Bean end up as a fun, but very heated debate? It was his appearances in Sharpe that made me interested in the military life. Could I take along the reason and logic of Sir Patrick Stewart as well? But would Sir Ben Kingsley appeal more to the conversation? It’s Sir Ben, because I think that I’d come away slightly calmed, informed, and with a rather clearer head.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Farndale, just as the daffodils are about to bloom, and near to that much-loved and rather bizarre cricket pitch, one of the only ones that you’ll find situated on a slope. No, not a slope, a hill.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

I’ve got a new TV series coming out in the New Year, and that’s given me “behind the scenes” access to some glorious Yorkshire buildings, for which I am eternally grateful.

Customers bring in all kinds of remarkable objects nearly every day, and each has a fascinating story to tell, so I am genuinely spoiled for choice. And yet it must be the unique and stunning in every particular, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall in York. Jaw-droppingly beautiful, and dripping history from every stone and beam.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It’s a breath-taking amalgam of so many factors – the diversity in the landscape (moors, coast, cities, Wolds, countryside and the rest) and in the people and their dialects and accents. The crafts, the products, the broad range. The best curries in the country. And cheese. Do you need any more evidence?

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Very happily, and through our children these days. If it’s not rugby, then it’s swimming, football, cricket in season…..all local teams where we can. The washing machine is never off in the Ashworth household.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

With a family, when on earth do you get the opportunity for a tete-a-tete meal? If we can plan things in advance, it’s to The Feather and Beak, in Kirkbymoorside – stunning surroundings, seasonal dishes, brilliant service. I only wish that we could be there more often.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Any of Yorkshire’s farm shops are worth a visit, great produce, and so much of it locally grown. If we want some great meat, then it’s down to Waind’s the local family butchers in Kirbymoorside. First rate in every way.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

It’s interesting to see how many people have “discovered” the county in the last half-century, and who have now put down roots here. People fall in love with the place, and its easy to see why.

If the infrastructure to cope with new housing and business structures and hubs, was up to handling all the new developments, that would be a bonus.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Professor Adam Beaumont, investor, businessman, digital entrepreneur, and James Lambert, another man with an astute business sense, both get my vote. They share another thing in common – complete integrity - and that’s a rare commodity these days.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Emphatically yes. It’s part of my “brand”, I nail my colours to it, I’ve made a career out of it, and, even with all the ups and downs, I’ve had the most wonderful time, and I constantly meet wonderful people.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

There was a gentleman called Alf Wight, who decided that he had a lot of tales to tell about like life and career as a veterinary surgeon, and who started noting down some of his adventures, under the pen name of James Herriot.

Thank God that he did – the fans that he has for his books, and for his TV adaptations can’t be numbered, and All Creatures Great and Small gathered even more worldwide glory for this county of ours. Bravo Alf!

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

