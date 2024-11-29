The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are motor enthusiasts and have decided to restore what may be the world’s last remaining car of its kind.

Currently the model in bits in son Dominic’s garage in Micklefield in Leeds is a Swift Fleetwing, a sports saloon built in 1930.

There are few Swifts about but none remain of this particular model which was built on an ash frame with a leatherette covered body. It sold for £295.

The rebuild of the Swift Fleetwing

Mr Kirkman senior, 72, admits it will take at least two years to get it on the road but they certainly hope to have it working again in time for its centenary.

“There is a lot of work to do,” said the Rolls-Royce trained engineer who has long been a motoring enthusiast and has even built two narrow boats.

“But we will get there. It will be worth it in the end.”

Dominic, 45, who runs his own healthcare software firm, took pity on the car when a friend’s grandfather died.

How the original Swift Fleetwing looked

He realised it was a big job but the presence of a suitcase full of memorabilia including tax discs and brochures spurred him on.

The originally owner Richard Samuel Howard born in 1904 apparently bought the car to take his new wife and a caravan to Devon on honeymoon. He said: “Our car was made in Coventry in 1930, sold by Newnhams of London.

“We have the original sales invoice detailing the hire purchase also we have the original receipt with a postage stamp oversigned, which was for the value of £334 this included, tax, delivery, insurance, number plates, oversize tires and repainted wheels. There are sales invoices for upgrades and repairs.

"The repairs suggest possibly a bulkhead fire as the original petrol tank was replaced by one at the rear and the scuttle recovered in aluminium sheet.

Geoff Kirkham at work

“We have the original log book so have the ID of the car registration including chassis number and engine number, these numbers are clearly stamped on the chassis and engine block which confirms the identity as correct.”

The Swift owners club has records of the few Swifts that have survived, but this is the only known Fleetwing. Mr Howard died in 1986, The car then passed via a third party to a friend’s grandfather near London.

Geoff, who lives in Derby, said: “It’s like having a puzzle with half a picture and a mix of half the parts. I’m having to work out the size and shape of the missing parts and work out how it goes together.”

Mr Kirkman was a Rolls Royce Aerospace trained engineer with a history of rebuilding cars including 33 Mini and restored Austin J40 pedal cars which were built from 1949 to 1971.