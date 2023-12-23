Adeeba Malik says her first car was a Nissan Cherry which she got in about 1990.

“I had come back to Bradford for my first job teachingin Eccleshill,” she said. “I was about 24 at the time.

“I passed my test on the third occasion and I had a real sense of independence because I was able to get around.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week

“I loved the car but I do remember it leaked water in to the boot, which wasn’t gpod.”

Adeeba has been nominated as the new High Sheriff of West Yorkshire for 2024-25.

The annual nominations are made by the Lords of the Council in the King's Bench Division of the High Court of Justice presided over by the Lord Chief Justice.

She says she enjoys driving and particularly loved a Volkswagen Scirocco and now has a Lexus LS430. “I just love the trim on the Lexus,” she said. “And the music system is fabulous.”

She enjoyed a driving holiday in America. “I drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. It was an unforgettable trip.

Adeeba Malik

“I do enjoy driving very much. I like to put my music on and enjoy the journey.”

She also has fond memories of a BMW 520 which she once owned.

Adeeba is the deputy chief executive of the QED Foundation and has worked with the Bradford ethnic minority-led charity for over 32 years, helping it become one of the most influential organisations of its kind in the UK.

Born in Bradford, her father was a Pakistani immigrant who taught himself English under a street light in the city of Sialkot before emigrating to Bradford in 1957, working in the mills. Her mother came to Bradford in 1966.

Adeeba began as a teacher in Bradford and Hull, and has dedicated her career to creating social and economic opportunity for minority ethnic groups in the UK in the face of prejudice.