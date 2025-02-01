Alfa Romeo: designed to quicken the heart

It looks better than the simplistic name might suggest

It wouldn’t be an Alfa Romeo if it didn’t make your heart beat a little faster.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome to the Junior, a car which despite its juvenile name is out to make an impact in the grown-up world of premium compact SUVs.

There is a lot of competition out there but it must be said, few excite. They impress with their functionality but most don’t have any hint of sportiness.

That’s where the Junior comes in. OK, I’m not a fan of the name but the rest of the car does impress. From the lavish cabin to the body trim, the comfortable seats to the firmness of the ride, this is a proper Alfa.

And with prices starting at £33,895 for this electric version (or Elettrica, to use its name) it is what passes for an affordable car these days.

The car was originally due to be called the Milano until by all accounts that was changed because it is actually created in Poland.

The Junior is the baby SUV in the Italian firm’s line-up and will go up against cars such as the Peugeot e-2008 and Lexus LBX.

Thanks to recent additions like Tonale and now the Junior, the brand is finally shaping up in a competitive world of crossovers and SUVs.

Not only is it the firm’s first electric model, but it is also the smallest car in its range and the cheapest, too.

There’s a new body with impressive styling features such as the Scudetto – or ‘little shield’, in Italian – the front grille that houses the Alfa Romeo logo on electric versions while the interior incorporates Alfa’s style-focused approach to cabin design.

Underneath, there’s a battery setup that can be specified in three different power outputs and the car sits on Stellantis’ e-Cmp2 modular architecture platform which is the same you’ll find in the electric Vauxhall Mokka, Fiat 600e and Peugeot e-2008.

The little Alfa in electric guise will be available with a choice of one battery pack with three power outputs. All models come with a 54kWh battery pack bringing 158bhp and a range of up to a claimed 250 miles on a single charge in the standard version.

The higher-powered Speciale model packs 243bhp and gives a claimed range of 215 miles between charges as well as achieving 0-60mph in an estimated 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 124mph.

The range-topping Veloce receives 283bhp and also has the same claimed electric range as the former at 215 miles and it has the same top speed, too, though the 0-60mph time drops to an estimated 5.7 seconds.

All models will be compatible with DC rapid charging – up to 100kW – which will enable them to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes.

It certainly drives as well as it looks. For a small crossover, the way it handles is second to none thanks to very little body roll and good balance through the corners. The steering has a nice weighty feel without being too artificial and the power from its electric powertrain is plentiful.

Driving in Dynamic mode sharpens up the throttle and adjusts the stability control to enhance the car further around the bends and it shows, with the Junior managing to put a smile on your face.

Alfa knows a thing or two about designing a stylish car and the Junior keeps up that trend. It has boomerang-shaped front headlights with four individual LED daytime running lights, while the front grille has a carved design that houses the Italian firm’s logo. The Junior is one of the first Alfa Romeo’s to feature a centrally mounted front number plate, too.

The side profile gives a sportier three-door appearance with the famous hidden rear door handles – something we’ve seen on Alfa models for decades – and a large gloss black lower bumper with diffuser giving a more dynamic and stylish stance.

Inside, there is leather, Alcantara and our Veloce model has Sabelt sports seats which look great, hold you well through the corners and are fairly comfortable, though we feel like they may get a little firm over longer distances. Little touches like the Biscione snake from the Alfa Romeo logo are found on the air vent toggles and on the dashboard, too.

Rear head and leg room is decent for average-sized adults, and the small transmission tunnel makes it easier for three to sit abreast in the rear.

Boot space is one of the biggest in its class at 400 litres and the rear seats fold down to increase its capacity further.

Its competitive pricing means that it undercuts its main rival, the Peugeot e-2008 by nearly £2,000.

The standard Elettrica is priced at £33,895 and comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, rear parking sensors and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

Move up to the Speciale Elettrica priced at £35,695 and it adds a sports styling kit, tinted rear windows, sports pedals, six-way electric driver’s seat with massage function and an electric tailgate.

Our test car was the flagship Veloce model, which continues Alfa Romeo’s sporty image with a larger power output of 283bhp and is priced at £42,295. It boasts a Torsen differential, 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, black and red leather seats, 25mm lower suspension and a black roof.

The Alfa Romeo Junior is an important car for the Italian firm. Not only is it its first EV, but it’s an electric car that needs to keep up the brand’s reputation of producing an engaging drive while keeping style — and the Junior certainly does exceed in those departments.

Its excellent driving experience and great looks will certainly tempt buyers.

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Price: £33,895

Engine: An electric motor which emits 154bhp

Range: 250 miles

Performance: Top speed 93mph and 0-60mph in nine seconds