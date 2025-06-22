The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every now and again there comes a time to judge the best real-world car. Not a fancy Ferrari or powerful Porsche but an everyday motor to suit most people’s needs.

It used to be BMW 5 Series territory.

In some people’s minds it probably still is, for this magnificent car takes some beating: power and prestige wrapped up in a smartly seductive skin. Expensive? Yes, but still remarkably good value.

The new Audi Q5

Perhaps tastes have moved on from three-box saloon cars now. And maybe the SUV deserves a turn at this title. Perhaps the Audi Q5 is the winner.

It is without doubt the best Audi going and at £50,000 to £78,000 it is competitively priced.

I know, before you choke on your tea, fifty grand and upwards sounds like a lot of money. It is damned expensive.

But no-one pays up front for this kind of motor in the iPhone age.

Tested here is one of the better equipped Q5s, the Launch Edition which costs just above £60,000, which in leasing terms would be £600 or more.

Far from cheap, I grant you. But I defy you to find a better all-rounder for the money.

Interestingly in this electric vehicle age, the new Audi Q5 went on sale recently, bringing with it the option of petrol and diesel engines – plus a plug-in hybrid model.

Priced from £49,950 for the petrol-powered Q5 TFSI and £51,600 for the diesel-driven Q5 TDI, the standard Q5 models are joined by a range-topping SQ5 which receives a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and starts from £74,400.

Both petrol and diesel engines receive emissions-reducing mild-hybrid assistance, too, driving power through a seven-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro system.

Underpinned by Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the new Q5 is now in its third generation, bringing with it a sharper new look with highlights including a redesigned grille, sharper headlights and a number of silver-coloured contrast elements.

Inside, the new Q5 features an 11.9in version of Audi’s well-known ‘Digital Cockpit’ display ahead of the driver and a 14.5 central infotainment screen. A suite of driver assistance features are also equipped as standard, too, including Emergency Brake Assist, Intersection Cross Traffic Assist and Swerve Assist.

Initially, the new Q5 will be available in Sport, S Line and Edition 1 trim levels while the range-topping SQ5 sits in its own high-grade specification. All versions get 19-inch alloy wheel as standard, as well as a powered tailgate and LED headlights. S Line models get a sportier twist with revised S Line bumpers and a larger rear diffuser.

The Edition 1, meanwhile, takes the standard S Line specification and adds in larger 21-inch Audi Sport wheels and red brake calipers, Matrix LED headlights and and a full black styling pack.

So, what do I make of it? It’s neatly design but not extravagant. It has a timeless appeal and it actually feels bigger inside than it looks from the outside.

The ride is excellent. Firm and sporty but at the same time comfortable.

As you might imagine, an executive class Audi is well equipped. Much of it you will expect but there are some interesting touches from the three-zone climate control to the multi-coloured ambient lighting. OK, it won’t change your world but it does create a dazzling effect.

The Bang & Olufsen stereo is stunning and the car comes with two huge screens, one for the driver and one for the front seat passenger covering navigation, radio and other features. There is 360 degree camera to help with parking and a traffic sign-based speed limiter and a device to detect driver fatigue.

The steering wheel isn’t actually a wheel – it is flattened top and bottom and it is incredibly easy to use. Plus it has more USB ports front and rear to help keep passengers occupied.

The boot is vast – 520 litres rising to 1,473 litres with the rear seats down.

Meanwhile, the Audi e-tron GT has had a price cut with the arrival of a new entry-level Quattro model.

Now priced from £88,555, the e-tron GT Quattro features a 105kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to produce a total of 496bhp or 576bhp when launch control is engaged.

Audi claims the car can travel up to 384 miles between trips to the plug and that 320kW DC rapid charging is compatible, allowing for 177 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes.

The e-tron GT Quattro is available in standard or Vorsprung trim levels. The standard car features adaptive air suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof and an energy-saving heat pump. The Vorsprung boasts all-wheel steering, a head-up display and a Bang and Olufsen 3D premium sound system.

Jose Miguel, Audi UK’s director, said: “Just by looking at the car, it’s easy to see why it strikes a chord with our customers, and when you also factor in the versatility it offers in terms of range and charging capability, and its exceptional blend of performance, practicality and comfort, the sheer depth of its appeal really becomes clear. This new version carries all those strengths through to a new price point that is sure to make this beautiful Grand Tourer an even more attractive proposition.”

The e-tron GT Quattro is available to order now, with expected deliveries to arrive in August of this year.