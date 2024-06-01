As a child Chris Thurstans was given Dinky cars as presents. He kept them in good condition and when he was old enough, he began buying the real things.

Now 65 years on he has built up an impressive private collection of cars and automobilia such as signs and petrol pumps.

"It all started from being a child,” he said. “I did play with the cars but I kept them in good condition. I have always enjoyed collecting things and the items just grew and grew.”

He now has a 1934 Morris van and a 1954 Renault van, plus a replica Buggati from the 1970s, plus a Fiat Topolino from 1955. Most interesting is a half-size Albion lorry in burgundy with a ride-on mower engine.

He keeps them next to the Stillington Vintage Emporium antiques shop in North Yorkshire which his wife Dianne runs.

"It’s a private collection, really, but people can have a look around” said Chris, now 78. “It keeps me young, looking after all the pieces. When couples come to the antiques shop, the chaps like to come and have a look around the cars.

"I collected a lot of signs years ago when they were cheap but the prices have gone up. It’s all those TV programmes – they’ve made nostalgia very fashionable.”

