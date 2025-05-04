The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A friend has reluctantly parted with his Jaguar XF, a looker from a talented designer with a cabin to meet most tastes, hinting at old time craftsmanship. Just lovely, really. I’d peep into his yard just for a glimpse. Anyway, it was getting a bit cranky in the turbo department let it go after several years of happy service.

Another Jag then? If only. Jaguar has quit the scene. The only car in production is the F-Pace SUV but it is not sold in the UK and will end next year. Jags will all be electric and then who knows whether it wlll fail or recover, then there are the moving joke of the US tariffs

He has gone for BMW’s smallest car, the 1-Series hatch with a sensible 1.5 petrol engine. His wife has an Audi Q3 and I thought an SUV-ish car may be in order for him too, maybe the BMW X1 but I could make an argument for many cars with a less prestigious badge but quality, viz a Mazda.

Frederic Manby drove the new BMW 20 xDrive M Sport

So he was interested to see this week’s test car arriving. Until overtaken last year by the 3-series, the X3 has been BMW’s global best-seller, finding new owners at an average rate of 1,000 a day. With prices starting just short of £50,000 and most costing tens of thousands more that is a valuable product.

The X3 looks like an SUV because that’s generically what it is but from the arrival of the larger X5 in 1999 BMW has called them sports activity vehicles. As such they suggest activity rather than the utility of a 4x4.

BMW is about activity, dubbing its cars as the ultimate driving machines. Numerous race track victories include the German Touring Car series and the gruelling 24 hour race at Le Mans. I saw its win, got the t-shirt, or actually a cap. Two V8 hybrids are racing next month, June, for another shot at the title.

All versions of this fourth X3 generation have the xDrive all-wheel-drive system and automatic gears.

The engine options are 2-litre petrol and diesel with mild hybrid assistance, badged 20 and 20d, and the 30e which is a PHEV, mixing a 2-litre petrol engine and 184bhp battery motor and capable of up to 56 miles on the battery.

There is also the rapid M50 which has the famous straight 3-litre six, 393bhp and does 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds. What’s the rush? I’d take the diesel.

Prices: from 20 xDrive £48,375, 20d xDrive £49,785, 30e xDrive £57,245, M50 xDrive £66,980. A fully electric iX3 is on the way from the main X3 factory in South Carolina. The other plant is in South Africa.

This latest X3 has a revised uncluttered exterior which to my eyes looks deliciously subtle. The “double kidney” grille is large but avoids the excessive droop on some other models.

Inside it is all change, with new operating electronics using touch or the familiar iDrive control wheel, easily reached by the driver or front seat passenger. The seats are new and you’ll notice the fabric covering on the fascia and door caps. Translucent plastic parabolas around the door release latch illuminate with your chosen lighting mood and flash red to warn of passing traffic.

Cabin storage is good, with a large bin under the central stack for phone charging and cups. Shoulder width between the doors is almost 60 inches. The luggage capacity has been increased too.

The boot floor is 44 inches wide plus six inch alcoves and 36 inches deep, extending to more than 60 inches when the seats are folded. That matches the load area of a double cab pick-up. There is more space in the empty spare wheel well.

Standard kit brings front and back automatic climate control, acoustic glazing, an automatic power tailgate, electric folding exterior mirrors and digital instruments and navigation on a 20x6 inch panel. It had M Sport’s leather wheel, high gloss exterior cosmetics and a dark roof lining, front sports seats and ambient interior lighting.

So much for utility, now to activity. The chassis has been “re-engineered, offering enhanced driving characteristics and ride comfort”.

I never drove the previous version but will say this X3 felt really good for “active” driving, with the only aural nuisance from the road through the oversized tyres.

We were sent the 20 xDrive M Sport with the 205bhp engine, its price hoisted from £48,600 to £66,700 with extras. For example, the “BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey” matt body finish was £2,575 (there is only one standard paint, white).

The splendid 20-inch alloys were £1,125. The Pirelli P Zero tyres were wider at the back, 280/40, befitting the marque’s driving pedigree.

In fact the car had so many “packs” of extras that I will list only few individual items ; adaptive suspension (£550), full length glass roof (£1,350) and a heated steering wheel (£250).

Judgement of the base model was veiled by the complex additions of extras, from M Sport brakes, the useful head-up display, sun protection glass and (unwanted) steering and lane keeping help which can be cancelled.

Hardly anyone buys one off the peg anyway. The lure of PCP easy terms makes it easy to tick the boxes. As presented, the X3 was a delight, all I have come to expect from a BMW.

