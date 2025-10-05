The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ubiquitous ‘C-word’ was uttered by the woman hidden forever beneath the dashboard of the BMW when I said I didn’t need any more help or advice with my driving economy... “Cheers”, she said in her reply.

Cheers now means thank-you or goodbye or have a nice day rather than a toast with a beer or dram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thought it out of character in a BMW, but maybe not in these days when broadcasters tell us they are “keeping across” a story rather than following it.

BMW G20 330e M Sport Saloon

The BMW lady’s repertoire covers all sorts of things, or maybe she is across them.

As well as practical advice on how to save fuel, answer “select hybrid eco pro” or “when will we get there” for the kids who like to keep across a journey, there is tell me a joke.

“What shoes does a person with two right feet wear?” Dunno. “Flip flips”. Cheers for that. And so on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’ll tell you where you can park, eat, stay the night and your mpg but had no idea about names of capitals in, say, Paraguay: it’s Asunción.

BMW G20 330e M Sport Saloon

Importantly, her/its voice response to requests is instant, quickly finding directions to drop-off parking at Manchester airport for example. NB: one hold suitcase and two carry-ons filled the boot.

The BMW with the jokes is the 330e M Sport saloon, an immensely likeable 240bhp plug in hybrid version of the two-litre petrol turbo engine, yours for £47,300 but most buyers will spend up and take out one of those tempting so much a month showroom deals spread over three or four years.

Tip: explore other ways of borrowing the money.

Most of what I like about the 330e would apply to any 3-series, the right-sized, rear-wheel-drive ultimate driving machine which has been charming us since the first in 1975. Happy fiftieth, when’s the party?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are now on the seventh version, the G20, and you can buy one for £41,000. That's the 181bhp 320i Sport.

It gets to 62mph in 7.4 seconds which is plenty fast baby for you and me and anyone else not addicted to power figures that are mostly redundant anywhere except German motorways, breaking the law, or a track day.

I’d spend a bit more and get the £43,930 estate model, the Touring, for its loading capacity though I did shift a large bundle of tree prunings wrapped in a blanket and laid across the back seat.

The seat backs fold flat really easily by pulling triggers inside the boot lip and unusually lie lower than the boor floor, raised because the PHEV gubbins is below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3-series is sleek and potent without styling excrescences. Just a hint of a black spoiler lip glued on to the boot edge and some airflow diffusers under the bumper and nicely finished exhaust exits either side.

No noxious engine gases will be emitted as long as the on-board battery for the electric motor is charged.

A full battery gives a useful 50 or maybe 60 clean miles and an off-peak home recharge will cost you only a couple of quid. If you run it in the hybrid petrol/electric setting the mpg is into three figures but if the battery is drained this drops.

I got 37mpg in a few hundred miles of day to day general motoring and 43mpg on a 125 mile single trip. Neither figure is bad for a 143mph super saloon which gives 288bhp on “extra boost” and has a 0-62mph time under six seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memo: a few miles of extra boost fun saw that 43mpg average drop to 38mpg with no doubt further mpg losses if I’d kept at it.

The instrument highlights go from the estuarial sludge brown of hybrid to the ruddy orange used on hot weather maps.

Visible exterior extras were the 19" M Light double spoke bi-colour alloys (£1,250) carrying P-Zero tyres which had a lower ratio side wall at the back. The ride quality and noise was remarkably good.

The utopian, rather yesterday, paint, aka Brooklyn grey metallic, added £875. I saw a black one which looked so moody but I’m not a drug dealer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liking it so far? Very much. Inside it is nicely modest. The facade is a calm dark spread, split horizontally by a silvery metallic panel muted with small black motifs.

This is repeated on the central bank between the seats, carrying the toggle selector for the automatic gearbox, the industry-leading I-Drive control wheel for the screen menus, the driving mode switch and cup holders.

The elbow width of 57 inches is a familiar size, more than a compact hatchback, a few inches shy of a 5-series.

The long information screen carries exceedingly clear graphics and pictures. On the approach to a junction the navigation camera shows a real-time front view, overlaid with a large directional arrow behind the steering wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rear passengers have their own usb ports and climate controls and a drop down armrest holding spill resistant cup holders.

There is demarcated storage in the doors but there are no pouches on the scalloped backs to the front seats. The middle passenger loses leg room to the transmission tunnel, otherwise it is a roomy area for two.

Cheers BMW, it was a pleasure. One last joke: what do you call a boomerang which doesn’t come back?