The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, the great EV debate continues. The biggest motoring issue of our times – to drive electric or not – continues to divide opinion and leave many motorists confused.

Why pay so much more for a car which is less convenient that a petrol or diesel model and which requires so much planning ahead to avoid running out of sparks?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, saving the planet is all well and good but more prosaic problems spring to mind when you dip to three per cent charge late at night on a remote road with only an old-fashioned filling station ahead.

The new BMW electric vehicle the xDrive45

But don’t get me wrong. EVs can work incredibly well and some of the biggest and best car companies have made massive headway down this particularly green avenue. Take the new iX electric SUV for example.

It’s not cheap but you wouldn’t expect a sparkling new model like this to be so. And it is wondrous machine which can claim to be one of the most proficient examples of this modern mode of motoring.

Its exterior design has been updated with a new BMW kidney grille that features vertical and horizontal lines – and they can be illuminated for an additional cost, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sporty M Sport trim now features a sculpted front bumper and rear diffuser finished in gloss black. Plus, there is also the option of seven new exterior paint finishes, too.

A choice of three battery packs is on offer – a 94.8kWh unit or larger 108.9kWh and 109.1kWh packs.

The smaller unit brings a 30 per cent increase in size over the outgoing car, pushing its claimed electric range up to 374 miles on a single charge – compared to 340 miles on the old car. The larger units provide a claimed 366 miles and 426 miles respectively between trips to the plug.

There are four different flavours of iX to choose from including an xDrive45 Sport and M Sport. Plus, there are sportier xDrive60 M Sport and M70 xDrive models available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard equipment for all models includes adaptive LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, a premium Harman Kardon sound system and a head-up display.

Prices start at £74,400 and rise to £113,300 for the flagship M70 xDrive model.

Tested here is the xDrive45 which you would struggle to believe was an entry level model.

I absolutely love it. Even the style, which some say is a little outrageous, works for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s the technical side of things which really wins me over, as you would expect from a company like BMW.

This SUV – or as BMW terms it, SAV (sports activity vehicle) – was first introduced in 2021 and it defined a new chapter for the brand with its pioneering design, cutting-edge technology and dynamic electrified drive. This latest iteration builds on its success with a refreshed sportier design, increased power output and a significant boost in range – now offering up to 426 miles on a single charge. It's mainly down to better batteries. Looks wise, redesigned trims contribute towards a bolder exterior presence which continues inside the cabin. The most significant changes come with an enhanced M Sport trim, which brings sculpted front and rear aprons and new aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels.

This entry level model is quick off the mark but there are even faster versions. The flagship M70 version costs £113,300 but manages 60mph in 3.8 seconds.

Some of the neatest touches are what designers might term “surprise and delight” features. The Iconic Sounds feature for example is a toy which sounds silly at first but which is actually quite absorbing. It allows you to “enhance the driving experience” by providing immersive engine sounds, created in collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer, tailored to match the vehicle's driving dynamics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To think, we spent generations trying to make cars quieter and now we have artificial systems to make them louder.

The Harman/Kardon surround sound system is fabulous too for more conventional noises in the cabin.

This car came with a £3,200 panoramic glass sunroof which makes the cabin bright and airy and it comes with a £1,650 “comfort pack” which includes ventilated front seats, anthracite roof lining, powered front sports seats and a leather steering wheel.

A £3,250 technology pack also offer high-speed charging, automated parking and “driving assistant professional” which includes active cruise control, lane guidance and traffic light recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cabin is stunningly simple but very effective. Off-beat materials include matte wood with graphics showing through, an optional denim-like recycled fabric, and a glass iDrive knob.

You might not imagine such a bulky car having good road manners but you may be surprised. It

does compare well with some petrol and diesel rivals. Its relatively low centre of gravity makes it far more composed in bends than many alternatives.

Some have criticised the large number of apps included in the main menu but that’s not too much of an issue because there's a controller between the front seats, which is less distracting to use when you’re driving than dabbing the touchscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, BMW has revealed a new technology that could transform how its next generation of electric vehicles sound.

Called HypersonX, the system has been developed by the BMW Sound Design Studio, and it’s set to be used for the first time in the brand’s new electric ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ models.

The system uses 43 sound signals and special driving tones for when the vehicle is driven in Personal or Sport mode. Then, the sound is adapted precisely to the driving situation to create a more dynamic and engaging experience between the driver and the vehicle. Essentially, it looks to make otherwise silent electric vehicles more exciting sound-wise.

Renzo Vitale, creative director of sound design at the BMW Group, said: “The unique sound spectrum of HypersonX plays a major role in giving a Neus Klasse model its own, highly distinctive character acoustically. Through our focus on precision, warmth and lightness, we can create a direct emotional connection between the driver and their vehicle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HypersonX is BMW’s approach to making its future EVs more enjoyable out on the road with acoustic sounds to resemble a sportier driving experience.

BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse saloon and Vision Neue Klasse X SUV models are due to go on sale later this year, with prices estimated to start at around £65,000. The saloon will be rivaling cars such as the Mercedes EQE, and the SUV will be taking on the Tesla Model Y.