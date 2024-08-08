Bradford’s Asian taxi drivers tend to choose Toyotas and Nissans because of their supposed reliability, but not Imran Khan’s father.

Raja, who was widely known across the city, liked Audis to such an extent that he built up a collection of them which has now passed to his son.

And now his son is wondering how best to show off the collection.

Mr Khan said: “Everyone knew my dad and he would always say to them that Audis were the best cars. All the Asian drivers preferred Japanese brands but my dad wouldn’t have it.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / GuzelianBradford businessman Imran Khan's collection of Audi cars, pictured in Bradford.

“He bought one Audi after another and I almost lost count of them all. It’s hard to keep count. Some of them are becoming sought-after these days so I keep them hidden away in secure storage.”

Now Mr Khan, 41, who is a businessman in Bradford, hopes to establish a museum in the city.

And he hopes to show some of the cars to visitors during the City of Culture celebrations in Bradford next year.

“My dad died three years ago from dementia, sadly, but the one thing he loved always was cars,” said Mr Khan. “It means a lot to me that I drive my dad’s old car every day. I use the red 1984 Audi 80 Sport every day to travel to my shop. It never lets me down.”

Mr Khan began his working life as a car salesman for Citroen and for GC Motors prestige dealership in Harrogate before becoming a tailor. His father owned around 50 Audis in his lifetime and his son has 22, some of which need total refurbishments. Nine are currently on the road.

“I’ve had a love of Audis since I was a small boy,” said Mr Khan.

“My father drove nothing else. The German build quality is superb.”

Mr Khan, who owns tailoring company IK Collections in the city, wants to open a car museum built to store them in.

Last year Mr Khan unveiled a bespoke jacket he has made for King Charles – after the monarch complimented a similar garment.

Imran Khan, who runs IK Collections, met the King at Bradford City Hall during the Royal visit last November. The businessman was wearing one of his own designs, which caught the monarch’s eye.

His praise led to Mr Khan commissioning a similar evening jacket to be custom-made for the King, and the Italian-style soft velvet garment in rainforest green will now be sent to Buckingham Palace.

It took 126 hours to make, with input from IK Collections’ senior tailors – some of whom have worked at the shop for decades – and young apprentices.