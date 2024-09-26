Brand new JCT600 CUPRA and SEAT dealership opens in Leeds

Yorkshire's leading motor retailer has opened a new dealership in Lower Wortley, Leeds situated off the ring road.

Open Monday to Sunday, CUPRA SEAT Leeds specialises in new and used cars, with an expert team on hand to guide and assist shoppers in their search for the perfect vehicle.

The new JCT600 showroom is a joint venture with both SEAT and CUPRA, where both brands will be housed under one roof. SEAT joined the JCT600 family in 1994 and it has been partnered with CUPRA since its inception in 2019.

The brand new CUPRA and SEAT showroom from JCT600 in Leeds

The dealership will showcase innovation and new models from CUPRA and SEAT, including the latest Cupra Born. The brand-new Cupra Tavascan will also join the in the coming months, while it won’t be on-site for demo it will be available for order.

With a range of aftercare services such as MOTs, servicing, parts and accessories, the showroom houses a team of manufacturer-trained technicians ready to tackle any requirements customers may have.

With over 75 years of experience selling the right cars to the right people, JCT600 first partnered with CUPRA in 2019 when the Spanish manufacturer became its own brand.

'CUPRA, originally a performance division of SEAT, has evolved into its own distinct brand with a unique corporate identity. The new CUPRA brand identity emphasizes a blend of emotion, electrification, and performance'

Brand director Sam Tordoff said: “We are excited to open the new CUPRA and SEAT site here in Leeds. With the innovation at its heart, the new showroom offers shoppers a tailored experience both in-dealership and online ensuring they find the right vehicle from a dealership they can trust.”