The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former All Creatures Great and Small actress says she used to secretly take the car from her family home in Bromley in Kent to London and back.

“I’d get locked up now,” she said. “In fact one night a police officer stopped me and I told him I had passed my test the day before. He let me go. I’m not sure that would happen these days.

"Thinking back, I can’t quite believe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hillman

“The car was good. I remember my Dad being very cross when I painted in white emulsion ‘This car is an island of sanity’ on the side. He was furious.”

Carol, 77, now lives in France on an olive farm with her husband but she says some of her happiest days were in Yorkshire filming All Creatures Great and Small.

She remembers having a military vehicle as her every day vehicle and driving it quite slowly up and down the A1 to and from Yorkshire.

She says she enjoyed motoring at one time but less so now.

Carol Drinkwater

“We drive to Paris a few times which is 900km, but the roads are good so it seems less of a distance,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She still drives. Now she owns a “very old Mercedes” Class B and has a Dacia Duster for the farm which she says is very dependable and good for the task.

She appeared in a number of television series including Bouquet of Barbed Wire and The Sweeney. She was the Variety Club of Great Britain television personality of the year in 1985.

She started her career in the National Theatre Company under Laurence Olivier.

Now she is a writer and her latest book One Summer in Provence.