The author of cycling adventures says he was 30 when he bought a Citroen AX. “I have had four cars over the years and they have all been quite similar,” he said.

“I bought it from tutor when I was at college in Reading.”

Andrew, now a teacher in Elland near Halifax, is a keen writer and has recently published his fourth book based on his cycling adventures. It is called Le Grand Tour… on a Bike Called Wanda.

The Citroen AX was Andrew Sykes' first car

After studying for his first degree in York, he had spent time abroad and in London before he went to Reading University. He eventually became a teacher at his former school and has been an author for over a decade.

“I have had a bike ever since I could ride,” he said. “I wasn’t an athlete or anything, I just used a bike to get round until I got to 30 and thought I could do with a car.

"But given a choice I would much rather be on two wheels.”

His books have been based on cycling adventures in Europe. He also makes a podcast, the most recent episode was with Andrew Edwards, formerly of Radio Leeds, asking him the questions. He is also a film-maker and speaker.

He says he sold his car when he lived in Reading because it kept being vandalised but now back in Yorkshire he is a motorist once again.

“I now have a MINI Cooper which is great,” he said. “It’s about 10 years old but it’s a good car. I have a lot of time for it. It does the job well.

"I cycle to work as often as I can but there are some very steep hills in Calderdale so it's nice to have the option of the car sometimes.”