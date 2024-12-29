The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of my favourite cars of 2024 is the latest Duster, the family sized all-roader from Romania’s Dacia, imbued with value for money and Renault technology. Prices start under £19,000. It has had the biggest overhaul since its launch in 2010.

It came to us in 2013 when you could get one for less than £10,000 and a 4x4 version for just over £11,000. Awards and accolades were quick on is trail. Sales have passed 2.5 million, including a million with LPG fuelling.

Here’s the new Duster for a press gathering in a Derbyshire quarry, once the source of limestone for fluxing iron ore in Sheffield and road building everywhere.

The new Dacia Duster

Duster 2024 style is sleeker, the same length and still looks lofted and handy but not as butch. It is a careful step forward and yes, already awarded gongs. It is in the final seven for the Car of the Year award next month.

Rain has left the old roadways greasy and claggy enough to sample the grip and handling of the Duster 4x4 on Continental all-season tyres.

The traction system is mostly carried over from the last model where it was offered with both a petrol and a diesel engine — no longer offered in the UK. It has variable power delivery favouring the front wheels but can be locked on 50/50 front to rear. New is 4x4 terrain selection using a rotary controller. It’s more than most of us will need.

The only engine for the 4x4 is a 129 hp three cylinder petrol 1.2 litre mild hybrid with a six speed manual gearbox.

As off-roading goes, this course is tame but there are sections to feel its higher ground clearance, the side grip on low speed cambers, the 5mph hill speed control and even a bit of wading.

There was a fortuitous test of the roomier cabin. Our hefty and chatty instructor from Selby-based 4x4 Gurus and a portly journalist behind him were comfortable: he had already driven up from the South West in his own Duster, a late model diesel 4x4.

All Dusters have sill and wheel arch protection in a partly recycled black material with white flecks. They call it Starkle - truly. Happily we didn’t test the front and rear scuff plates which are now self-coloured so that scrapes are not too obvious.

In line with ecological sensitivity, leather is not used and chrome trim is also vetoed.

Prices for the 4x4 Duster start at £23,445 in Expression specification, which is a premium of £2,200 over the two-wheel-drive version.

The other Duster engine option is a front wheel drive 139bhp 1.6 self charging hybrid with an automatic gearbox at £24,245 in Expression specification. All these drive trains are available in Journey and Extreme specification — the latter taking the price list to £26,745. Note that the Hybrid has a much lower towing rating.

There is little left over from the old Duster. The platform structure is the same era as the latest Renault Clio and Dacia Jogger.

This should makes everything stiffer and stronger and more refined, we are told. The new ensemble allows modern electronics, including safety intervention, road sign reading and so on required by legislation.

This Duster may already be in your sights. Dacia UK says it has never experienced such interest for a new model. The eye-catching entry price is £18,745.

This has the rather tame 99hp 999cc three cylinder petrol Bi-fuel which also runs on LPG - which gives more power and mileage with lower CO2. The combined range is nudging 900 miles. Monthly PCPs start at £264 over 48 months on a £264 deposit.

It is only in the base trim called Essential and requires your phone for navigation and media. It has roof bars and rear parking sensors, alloy wheels with Continentals, air con. What more do you need? I confess to being tempted.

Expression models add 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch digital cluster, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with nice clear images, a smart phone connection and a reversing camera.

Extreme is for adventurers and dog owners and includes 18-inch alloys, modular roof bars, washable upholstery, rubber floor and boot mats, automatic air conditioning, navigation, the YouClip 3-in-1 system for accessories, copper detailing.

Journey has fog lights, a hands-free keycard, electric parking brake, wireless smartphone charger and a six-speaker Arkamys audio.

It is the only Duster with an upper boot floor to give a flat platform when the seats are folded — using a small fiddly fabric finger loop. Options across the range include a self-assembly bed and a spare wheel.

Cruise control and a speed limiter are standard on all trims, as are emergency braking for static and moving hazards, lane correction, speeding alert chimes. Automatic switching between low and high beam headlights comes as standard in Extreme and Journey models.

Dacia says around 70 per cent of buyers go for the higher priced specifications. The Bi-fuel model was not available so we tried the full hybrid 140 which is standard with a four-speed automatic gearbox and the TCe 130 mild hybrid with front wheel drive.

They ride nicely enough without harsh noise from the quality tyres. Unless you want or need automatic gears the TCe 130 Expression is a good choice. The Hybrid 140 is potentially more economical and has lower CO2 but there was a whine when slowing down.

The TCe 130 was slightly nippier and quieter and is £3,000 cheaper.

Whichever, you’ll have to accept the scratchy hard plastic cabin trim. I think I could try. Coming soon, a bigger Dacia called the Bigster, really.