Drag star Danny Beard's 'hunk of junk' first car and his new 'Scouse' car

It was a “hunk of junk” which he nicknamed Taz because of its registration number and he appreciated being able to get out and about on the Wirral where he lives.

He says he was “dead lucky” to have a car while still in sixth form but he often had to call out the recovery service and eventually he wrote it off in a bump.

“I was 17 or 18 when I got the car for my birthday thanks to mum and dad,” he said. “But I have a very short attention span which means I’m not a very good driver.”

Danny, who lives bringing his drag show to Yorkshire, says he usually lets someone else driver if possible or goes by train.

“I do have a Range Rover Evoque which is very much a Scouse car,” he said. “It’s white and it has black wheels. It can almost drive itself.

“I much prefer being driven.”

Danny was the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 and he has a brand-new tour for 2024.

The show, ‘Straight Expectations’ will see Danny and their full live band perform a night of “killer vocals, snappy comedy, put downs and pick me ups”.

It has been described as “a brilliant mix of camp, modern drag and old school cabaret… With their iconic make up, signature silhouette and flamboyant flare It is clear that Danny is a national treasure, they love performing and we love watching them.”

Danny said: "I'm so excited about my new touring show, ‘Straight Expectations'! It's going to be a fabulous extravaganza of glitter, glamour and gags.

“It's been one hell of a ride since winning RuPaul's Drag Race UK, reaching the heady heights of "Celebrity" - whoever said TV was glamorous clearly had never had to do their own make up in a portaloo!”