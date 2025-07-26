DS4 Pallas: 'I test drove the new DS4 - and there were ups and downs'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If a rare French car is attractive then say bonjour to a DS4. DS Automobiles began as the smart style brand of Citroën. It is now a separate brand.

“Upgrade to French Class," shouts the website. There are too few takers. In the first six months of the year DS sales in the UK were just 948, albeit 370 more than last year. (Source: SMMT.)

There has been a similar slump across Europe. So, am I here to bury DS or to praise it? There are things to like in its cars.

As part of the multi-brand Stellantis US/European group the elegant DS4 five-door liftback has in-house competition from the Citroën C4 and Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra.

The cars share fundamental ingredients like structures and power trains and are similar in size. In many ways they compete against each other.

The DS4 and the 308 are near in prices — from £34,630 for the DS4 petrol hybrid — but both are substantially costlier than a C4 petrol hybrid and even a fully electric C4 is less than £28,000.

The Astra sits in the middle.

They face traditional rivals such as Skoda, Volkswagen, Renault, Toyota and Ford in the EU plus South Korea’s Kia and Hyundai.

All of them are seeing boatloads of attractive and cheaper Chinese brands we’ve never heard of with strange names like Xpeng plus a resurgent MG, also Chinese.

The raison d'être for DS is looking iffy these days. Which is not to say that the cars are duds. They date from the warmly received Citroën DS3 in 2009.

The DS4 is now made alongside the Vauxhall/Opel Astra in Germany and they share the same platform, as does the 308 which is made in France.

However, the DS4 has its own suspension tuning and bespoke appearance and fancier interiors and a sleek elegance.

The DS4 Pallas we were sent for a fortnight’s appraisal looked cool and enticing in a dark inky black metallic paint called Night Flight, which recalls the eponymous novel from 1931 by the French writer and air-mail aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

He went missing in 1944 but as a pilot would have appreciated the technology and aerodynamics of Citroën’s seminal DS19 of 1955. The premium model was the Pallas, with headlamps which followed the steering direction.

Today’s DS4 Pallas sits below the Etoile model, a palace under a star.

The individual detailing uses a motif of triangles and lozenges, easily seen in the silver/red rear light clusters and in the large front face where silver diamonds set in a black matrix run in diminishing size from top to bottom and side to side.

The interior inherits some Peugeot-Citroën kit but has switches and controls in the DS’s silvered pattern for the windows and heater controls — hard to read in sunlight.

There’s an arguably fiddly touchscreen (viz adjusting the temperature and fan), voice control, more switches on the steering wheel and a smaller and superfluous touchscreen at knee level for arranging menu shortcuts — maybe something for the passenger to explore.

Cabin storage front and back is generous and clever. The seats are smart and nicely padded, with plenty of soft contact surfaces on the doors and fascia.

There is a phone-charging pad and a handy pod for the handsfree key. The car unlocks and the door handles pop out when the key is sensed and locks when you walk away.

Other standard kit brings navigation, front and rear sensors, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control.

Niggles: there is no auto-hold beyond a few seconds when you stop at lights etc, access to the front usb ports is tight.

Get into the back seats and you may wish for more legroom and the hump in the floor makes the centre seat leg space cramped. At least the usb points are handy and net map pockets are welcome.

A powered tailgate can be useful. One is included in the £850 comfort pack with dark tinted and sound-deadening thicker rear side windows and heated front seats and power adjustment for the driver’s chair.

These are all standard in the Pallas 55 Hybrid for £35,730, a stand alone model with this drive train.

At the back there is a large boot with a deep floor below the load sill but it narrows to 31 inches and there is a five-inch step up to the folded rear seats.

This makes carrying heavy loads more awkward if they need lifting over the step. A two-tier floor board would be the usual answer, but is not listed as an option.

As the proud holder of an A-level in woodwork I’d construct a removable platform.

The well-liked three-cylinder 1.2 litre petrol turbo engine has self-charging mild electric hybrid assistance which adds torque and makes things smoother.

It works with a standard six-speed automatic gearbox: refined apart from minor flutters decelerating.

The DS4 lacks the comforting progressive hydraulic cushioned dampers used by Citroën and you’ll notice sometimes hefty interference from road faults and roar from the 19-inch Michelins.

Acceleration is adequate but fuel economy did not match expectations, with the trip computer at times showing under 40mpg. Alternatives are a heavier 222bhp PHEV version from £41,390 which is much cheaper to run if you keep it charged, and a lighter, high torque 128bhp diesel from £35,270.