Eliot Kennedy: 'I've owned Jaguars and a Maserati - but my first car was a complete dog of an Austin Maestro'
“It was a 1,3 litre and it was so under powered,” said Elliot. “It struggled to get up most hills.”
Elliot traded up to a Vauxhall Astra convertible in red which he adored. “It took me all over the country.”
Sheffield-born Eliot, 56, apprenticed as an audio engineer after leaving Dinnington High School near Rotherham.
He went on to work with some of the biggest names in showbusiness such as Gary Barlow, Lulu and Dannii Minogue.
He says as his success grew, so did his taste in cars with a number of performance models in his driveway including a Jaguar XK8 in British Racing Green of which he was particularly fond.
He also had a Jaguar XKR and XKR 100 special edition model, plus a Maserati GranCabrio.
He then moved on to Range Rovers. “I had a Range Rover Sport and it was great, I liked it a lot. I had a Vogue too.”
But when the Sport was stolen he struggled to get insurance so moved on to a BMW X5 hybrid which he loves.
“I began to think, you know what, cars aren’t everything so I have the X5 which is great. Not flashy or anything but I love it.”
Elliot, who still lives and works in South Yorkshire, said: “I like the ease of petrol. I can fill it up in two minutes so hybrid is the way I’m going at the moment.”