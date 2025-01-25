Gareth Gates: 'I've owned 12 Range Rovers but I won't buy anything else'
And after more than 20 years, he still a fan. He has lost count of how many he has but says it must be at least 12.
“I love Range Rovers,” he says. “I drive Range Rover Sports because I just love them. I feel safe in them.”
But Gareth – who is now 40 – admits he won’t be driving for a little while, having clocked up a six-month ban.
“I’m not a boy racer,” he said. “I’m more of a plodder than anything else but I did keep getting caught by speed cameras. I learned my lesson and I have a ban.
"I’m on tour for a while so I will just keep using the tour bus and look forward to getting my licence back.
"There are speed cameras everywhere but that’s no excuse. I am banned and I will drive even more carefully now.”
Gareth, who lives in London, says he still regards Bradford as home and returns as often as he can, including a recent visit for the City of Culture celebrations in which he visited his old school and Bradford Cathedral where his singing journey began.
Gareth, who famously shot to fame with Pop Idol as a teenager in 2002, says he has owned a Mercedes-Benz C-Class which he enjoyed but he can’t see himself driving anything other than a Range Rover.
"The Mercedes was OK but for there is no better vehicle than a Range Rover,” he said. “No other vehicle makes you feel so safe and so comfortable.”
His tour will take in a number of Yorkshire venues. Visit www.gathergatessings.com for details of Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies.
Venues include Halifax, Wakefield, York, Sheffield, Hull and his beloved Bradford.
"I am so looking forward to playing all those dates in Yorkshire, especially in Bradford.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.