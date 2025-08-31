The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who says cars are no longer cute? GWM might have something to say about such a criticism. I agree with those who say many vehicles aren’t as pretty, stylish or distinctive as they once were.

You only have to lust over some 1960s or even 1970s models to realise that the halcyon days are largely behind us.

But some manufacturers are making an effort. Just look at the GWM Ora 03. This model, one of the more affordable modern electric vehicles, is as cute as they come.

GWM Ora 03 GT

It was known as the Funky Cat when it first appeared and it is certainly eyecatching.

And GWM is making an effort to attract new custom too. The firm says it is “taking decisive action” to help drivers switch to electric without delay by launching its own £3,750 ‘Green Grant’.

The company hopes it will help retail customers – not fleets – to buy the “stylish and feature-packed all-electric Ora 03”.

The initiative launched in July followed the recent announcement that the UK Government’s electric vehicle (EV) grant will focus on a specific set of vehicles, leaving many customers confused and waiting to see if models like Ora 03 will qualify.

GWM Ora 03 GT

Rather than waiting for approval, GWM UK has taken the uncertainty away and is offering the £3,750 saving to customers immediately, matching the government grant and ensuring buyers of the award-winning Ora 03 benefit from great value today.

Available across the Ora 03 range, including Pure, Pro and GT trim levels, the grant reduces the entry-level version to £21,245 on the road.

The £3,750 saving can also be used towards a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deposit, and with GWM UK currently offering nought per cent APR PCP finance on the ORA 03 range, customers can combine these offers to make the switch to electric more affordable and more straightforward.

The Pure is a decent offering. It has a 48 kWh battery delivering up to 193 miles range.

Standard features include a 10.25in multimedia screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, intelligent cruise control, wireless phone charging, and a suite of safety systems, earning a five star Euro NCAP rating. Not bad for an entry level model.

The Pro costs from £25,245 now offering a larger 63 kWh battery and up to 260 miles range. Pro features leatherette seating and enhanced convenience features such as auto parking assist and powered gesture tailgate.

The GT is £29,245 and has GT styling, launch control, massaging and ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof for a sportier experience.

The Ora is a good looking vehicle with something of the MINI or modern Volkswagen Beetle about it. Like most EVs it is simple and easy to drive.

Ora is a sub-brand of Chinese giant Great Wall Motors (GWM). Funky Cat was based on a car sold in China as the Good Cat. The Funky moniker was selected for the version being sold in the UK but was swiftly dropped in favour of Ora 03.

You have to be careful with how you feed in power because it’s quite easy to spin up the front wheels, even with the traction control on.

It's easy to drive around town which is where most of these models will live. Some say it isn’t the best car to drive on demanding roads but I doubt GWM mind much and its customers will mind even less. This is not really a performance car, even in GT trim. I actually found it more fun and engaging than I expected.

In fact the GT is very much the same as the other models except for cosmetic changes and, of course, the bigger motor.

Visibility is excellent with the pillars never intruding into your view at junctions. Parking won’t be a problem thanks to the standard-fit rear parking sensors and 360-degree camera.

Every Ora 03 gets a 10.3in digital driver's display, too.

GWM says Ora 03 now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This new update, which is available to all current and future customers free of charge, is administered via the brands existing network of retailers, consisting of over 30 sites across the UK.

When starting a journey for the first time, Apple and Android users will be greeted with a message on the 10.25in integrated infotainment screen that prompts users to connect and activate Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Customers can then enjoy the usual benefits of the system, with features like traffic optimised navigation, music, access to calls and messages, voice assistance, third party apps and more.

A tall driver and front passenger will have no problems regarding space, because the GWM Ora 03 gives them plenty of head, shoulder and leg room.

There are plenty of storage and cupholders around the interior. The door bins are on the small side though.

One of the most impressive features about the model is its safety rating. It received the full five star from Euro NCAP and gets some good-to-have kit, including traffic-sign recognition and a driver monitor system as standard.

