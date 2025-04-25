Home on the range with a hybrid Toyota RAV4

The reason? Range anxiety. I’m not an anxious type of person but I do tremble at the thought of running out of electrical power in an EV, especially late at night or on a motorway when you cannot be sure you will find an available charger.

Decent economy, low emissions and a more than reasonable chance that you will complete your journey mean it is a sensible choice. Only when electrics offer 400-mile ranges and charging measured in minutes rather than hours will I truly be an EV convert.

So hybrid makes sense to me. Tested here is one of the best I’ve driven: it’s a Toyota RAV4 in a sporty GR guise.

If you remember RAVs from the mid-1990s, then think again. This car is a world apart from the original which we first saw in the UK in 1994.

The price is high: almost £50,000. But it is an executive model, premium in equipment and elegant in style which does so much to live up to the value, not that the sticker price matters a hoot to anyone. In this iPhone age, we buy cars monthly rather than in lump sums.

I remember earlier RAVs as compact models – the three-door version was particularly neat. But now it’s only available as a monster of five-door – 4.6 metres long, 1.69 metres high and 1.85 metres wide. The boot is 520 litres rising up to 1,604 litres if needed, so it appeals to those leisure types you see with half of Halfords strapped to the back.

It is quick. Nought to 60mph is in six seconds and it feels rapid, too but it is beautifully quiet.

Style wise, it’s a smart, well turned out car. Some might say fussy – it’s certainly not as classily understated as say a large Volkswagen but it is a sports version. I must say I quite like it.

Safety features highly in all Toyotas and this expensive model especially. It comes with a suite of safety features which are really the hallmark of the brand.

Toyota Safety Sense is the heart of this protection: it includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert and automatic high beams, among others. The pre-collision system is interesting. It uses a camera and laser sensors to detect potential collisions with vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists. It may trigger brake assist or full braking to prevent or “mitigate” a crash. Let’s hope you never need.

It also has an adaptive cruise control system which can maintain a set distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

These systems can and do intervene but it does it in a safe way, far less annoying than some pestering interventions from other models.

This is the fifth generation RAV4 and it is easily the best yet. It combines the go-anywhere performance and rugged stance of an SUV with compact dimensions and handling more akin to a hatchback.

With its relatively low centre of gravity and increased body rigidity, RAV4’s platform contributes to better handling, comfort, a spacious interior, class-leading load space (580 litres with rear seats in place) and the freedom to produce a strong design with lower roof and bonnet lines and higher ground clearance.

The engine is also key to this car’s success. It has a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine, offering 215bhp in front-wheel drive form and 219bhp with all-wheel drive, makes it smooth and economical.

The all-wheel drive system has been improved to achieve a “drive on any road” capability.

The lowest possible centre of gravity has been achieved by making every component lighter and locating them lower down in the vehicle – everything from the engine to the seats in the cabin.

The engine is a completely new unit that makes advances on its predecessor, delivering a better balance between economy and power.

It is a dashingly well specified model too. Features that are available as standard or as options, according to model grade, include a power-operated panoramic roof, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and up to five USB ports around the cabin for the connection or charging of multiple devices.

There is a choice of four styles and three layouts and personalisation options for the 12.3-inch display so the driver can choose the most relevant information needed between the numerical speedometer and digital dials, as well as other information such as an eco-driving meter, audio track information, or cruise control display, among others.

The cabin is brilliant. It has Smart Connect, which features a 10.5in screen with a high-definition colour display. Its functions include cloud-based navigation that allows for accurate journey planning with information that’s constantly updated, plus live details of traffic and road events and how easy or hard it might be to find a parking place near your destination.

The user experience is seamless with the accompanying MyToyota smartphone app, so customers can keep track of various vehicle information, such as driving analytics, fuel levels, warnings and “find my car” function. There’s also the time-saving convenience of being able to use the app to book service and maintenance appointments.

There are more ways to communicate with your car using the new on-board voice agent that will respond to spoken requests to adjust the climate control, choose multimedia options, make a phone call, or open and close the windows. “Hey Toyota” is designed to understand conversational speech, so if you say “I’m cold” it will respond by closing the windows or raising the air conditioning temperature.

The familiar worries about whether you have left a window open, the doors unlocked or the lights on after you’ve walked away from your car are addressed with remote notifications to confirm the vehicle is secure.

GR Sport is well-appointed with safety features but it also has plenty of premium touches such as power door mirrors with auto-folding function and puddle lights. heated front sports seats, power-adjustable front seats. paddle shifts and an optional panoramic roof.

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

Price: £48,990;

Engine: a 2,487cc four cylinder petrol engine and electric motor with a combined output of 302bhp

Performance: Top speed 112mph and 0 to 60mph in six seconds

Emissions: 0

Insurance: Group 37E

Warranty: Three years, 60,000 miles. Can be extended up to 10 years or 100,000 miles