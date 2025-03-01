The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world of motoring is a fickle one but two brands in particular have tended to stay loyal to their models with stunning effect.

Toyota and Honda have maintained the Corolla and Civic badges for more than a century between them, which is a staggering achievement when you consider what a throwaway society we have these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford soon dismissed Cortina and Sierra, although it brought back Capri with a questionable response, while Vauxhall lost Cavalier and Vectra.

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV

But Honda is proud of the longevity of Civic, tested here. This model was first produced in 1972 and helped Honda to become established in the UK and other world markets. It was a quirky little car which was regarded by many at the time as a novelty which would never really stay the course.

But now 10 generations later, Civic remains a popular choice. Some 28 million have been sold, making it one of the world’s best-selling cars. And like most cars, it has expanded in size and specification.

Today’s Civic tested here must be twice the size of the original and £35,000 for the entry level version it is a premium car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what do you get for your money? Well, Civic Elegance is the entry level model. It has a surprisingly generous specification level with a rear-view camera, air diffusion, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start and automatic high beam.

It also has heated seats and mirrors and Honda Sensing, a suite of safety features, plus Honda Connect which links the car with your smartphone.

If the car’s specification has improved with the years, then it looks have too. It might not be the most recognised car on the road but it does have an imposing profile and a premium style.

It’s pretty rare for any ‘next generation’ car to launch these days without an electrified option. The Civic is no different, with Honda now exclusively selling the model in Europe with a newly-developed hybrid powertrain – meaning all its cars sold here are now electrified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That changed with the purely-petrol Type R version but that is a niche model.

Though the Civic’s design on the outside hasn’t changed dramatically, there are plenty of other changes elsewhere – not least a new touchscreen that replaces the appalling system found in this hatchback before. With the closure of Honda’s Swindon factory, this is also the first Civic in some time that hasn’t been built in Britain.

Honda has a wide range of hybrid powertrains, but it developed a new system for the Civic. There’s just the one option offered – a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with two small electric motors and a battery for a combined 181bhp and 315Nm of torque. It’s brisker than the previous 1.5-litre petrol Civic, with 0 to 60mph taking 7.8 seconds.

As for fuel efficiency, the Civic fares very well, with CO2 emissions of 108g/km. Honda also claims around 60mpg, though you may find you exceed that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honda is keen to push the Civic as a ‘driver’s hybrid’ – and I would agree. Self-charging hybrids often tend not to be great to drive, but this Honda is a big step up, especially compared to the brand’s other hybrid models. It has good power and smooth performance. It sounds good, too, which is a characteristic which is vanishing from our roads.

The steering has a good degree of weight to it, making it good fun through the corners, and while there’s body roll if pushed, it’s undoubtedly one of the better cars behind the wheel.

At the same time, the ride is excellent, getting the balance about right between soft and firm. Honda is keen to stress this latest Civic – a ‘global model’ – was developed largely on European roads, and it certainly feels that way.

Honda adopted a saloon-like profile for the Civic a few generations ago, and that kind of style remains here. It’s definitely more evolutionary than revolutionary, but is a very smart-looking car nonetheless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More or less the same size as the outgoing car, the roof is slightly lower and helps to give it more of a coupe-like appearance than before, and really helps to add to the street cred.

For a racier look, the mid-range Sport model also benefits from black 18-inch alloys and additional garnish.

Without doubt, the biggest step up on this new Civic is its new nine-inch touchscreen, which is better than the previous system.

It’s slicker, easy to use and gives the Civic a modern feel, helped by a new fully digital instrument cluster (Honda’s first), which is found on the top-spec model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fit and finish has improved too, with plenty of soft-touch and durable materials being used throughout, while a particular highlight is a honeycomb mesh surrounding the air-con vents.

There’s also plenty of room throughout, with a 410-litre boot a good size by class standards, while rear legroom is generous. The boot rises to 1,220 litres with the seats down.

Taller passengers can struggle in the back due to the sloping roof though, while the addition of the hybrid element.

If you want to upgrade, the Sport brings wireless smartphone charging, LED front fog lights and larger 18in alloy wheels. Opt for the top-spec Advance and it features high-end equipment like a Bose sound system, a panoramic glass roof and an electric front seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honda has really raised the Civic up a notch for this latest generation. Its hybrid setup is the Japanese firm’s best yet, with its combination of performance, smoothness and efficiency really standing out.