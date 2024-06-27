How The Bishop of Sheffield got £1,000 knocked off the price of his first car

The Bishop of Sheffield turned detective when he realised his first car had actually completed more miles than he was led top believe.
Steve Teale
By Steve Teale
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:00 BST

Pete Wilcox says he bought the Vauxhall Nova when he was a humble curate in Teesside and he was happy with the deal until he found proof in the glovebox that the car had been “clocked”.

“I had taken a mechanic friend from the church along with me to look at the car,” he said. “I was happy with it until I realised it had been clocked.

“The seller came round to see me and brought £1,000 to discount the price, which was quite a lot of money in those days.”

A Vauxhall Nova similar to the Bishop of Sheffield's first car

He is quite a keen driver and with his family dispersed across the country he spends a lot of time on the road and these days it is usually in a Skoda.

“I had a Felicia a while ago and I liked it a lot,” he said. “So I have stuck with Skoda ever since. I have had an Octavia and a Fabia and now I have an Enyaq which I like a lot.

“It is an electric car and it gets me across the diocese and back without charging so I am a convert.

“Electric cars are a good thing as far as I am concerned.

“I do quite a lot of miles. My son is in Bristol and I have family in Eastbourne so I do get around quite a lot.

“I have noticed that in France there are quite a lot of apps for charging which is confusing but I tend to stop at McDonald’s. I have noticed they usually have good, fast chargers there.”

He has been Bishop of Sheffield since 2017 and was educated at Worksop College and Durham University. He was a priest in charge at Walsall and was Dean at Liverpool Cathedral.

