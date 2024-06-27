How The Bishop of Sheffield got £1,000 knocked off the price of his first car
Pete Wilcox says he bought the Vauxhall Nova when he was a humble curate in Teesside and he was happy with the deal until he found proof in the glovebox that the car had been “clocked”.
“I had taken a mechanic friend from the church along with me to look at the car,” he said. “I was happy with it until I realised it had been clocked.
“The seller came round to see me and brought £1,000 to discount the price, which was quite a lot of money in those days.”
He is quite a keen driver and with his family dispersed across the country he spends a lot of time on the road and these days it is usually in a Skoda.
“I had a Felicia a while ago and I liked it a lot,” he said. “So I have stuck with Skoda ever since. I have had an Octavia and a Fabia and now I have an Enyaq which I like a lot.
“It is an electric car and it gets me across the diocese and back without charging so I am a convert.
“Electric cars are a good thing as far as I am concerned.
“I do quite a lot of miles. My son is in Bristol and I have family in Eastbourne so I do get around quite a lot.
“I have noticed that in France there are quite a lot of apps for charging which is confusing but I tend to stop at McDonald’s. I have noticed they usually have good, fast chargers there.”
He has been Bishop of Sheffield since 2017 and was educated at Worksop College and Durham University. He was a priest in charge at Walsall and was Dean at Liverpool Cathedral.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.