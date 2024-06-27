How The Bishop of Sheffield got £1,000 knocked off the price of his first car

Pete Wilcox says he bought the Vauxhall Nova when he was a humble curate in Teesside and he was happy with the deal until he found proof in the glovebox that the car had been “clocked”.

“I had taken a mechanic friend from the church along with me to look at the car,” he said. “I was happy with it until I realised it had been clocked.

“The seller came round to see me and brought £1,000 to discount the price, which was quite a lot of money in those days.”

A Vauxhall Nova similar to the Bishop of Sheffield's first car

He is quite a keen driver and with his family dispersed across the country he spends a lot of time on the road and these days it is usually in a Skoda.

“I had a Felicia a while ago and I liked it a lot,” he said. “So I have stuck with Skoda ever since. I have had an Octavia and a Fabia and now I have an Enyaq which I like a lot.

“It is an electric car and it gets me across the diocese and back without charging so I am a convert.

“Electric cars are a good thing as far as I am concerned.

“I do quite a lot of miles. My son is in Bristol and I have family in Eastbourne so I do get around quite a lot.

“I have noticed that in France there are quite a lot of apps for charging which is confusing but I tend to stop at McDonald’s. I have noticed they usually have good, fast chargers there.”