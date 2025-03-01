The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 70-year-old businessman says it was about three-years-old and he was 19 or 20 and at college.

“I saved up for it,” he said. “It cost $3,000 which was quite a lot for me to save up and I bought it from a guy at the gas station. It was a great car for a first car and I was very fortunate.

“It was a muscle car and it was fabulous with a vinyl roof.”

A Pontiac Firebird

Now Mr Nagle, who lives in California but makes regular trips to Yorkshire, says he still enjoys driving and has quite a few vehicles to choose from.

“I have 25 cars,” he said. “I drive them all regularly. I drive one for two weeks, then put it away and try another one so over a year they all get driven.

“I have quite a few Jeeps which I like very much. And I have Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes and Mercedes-Benzes.

"I have a Dodge 2500 too. I do enjoy driving them. I have always been a petrol head.”

Kevin Nagle (centre)

Mr Nagle, who made his fortune with a health care business, does not usually drive in England but he did make an exception during one trip when he picked up a hire car.

“The hire firm boss said Americans always damage the cars,” said Mr Nagle.

“I said not this time, don’t worry. I took the car on a long drive to Scotland and I scraped the car.

"I took the car back and prayed that it would anyone else on duty except the guy who hired it to me.