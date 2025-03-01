Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has 25 cars but fond memories of his first - a Pontiac Firebird

Huddersfield Town’s American owner Kevin Nagle has always been a motoring enthusiast and he began is driving career in style with a Pontiac Firebird.
Steve Teale
By Steve Teale

Night news editor

Published 1st Mar 2025, 04:00 BST

The 70-year-old businessman says it was about three-years-old and he was 19 or 20 and at college.

“I saved up for it,” he said. “It cost $3,000 which was quite a lot for me to save up and I bought it from a guy at the gas station. It was a great car for a first car and I was very fortunate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a muscle car and it was fabulous with a vinyl roof.”

A Pontiac FirebirdA Pontiac Firebird
A Pontiac Firebird

Now Mr Nagle, who lives in California but makes regular trips to Yorkshire, says he still enjoys driving and has quite a few vehicles to choose from.

“I have 25 cars,” he said. “I drive them all regularly. I drive one for two weeks, then put it away and try another one so over a year they all get driven.

“I have quite a few Jeeps which I like very much. And I have Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes and Mercedes-Benzes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have a Dodge 2500 too. I do enjoy driving them. I have always been a petrol head.”

Kevin Nagle (centre)Kevin Nagle (centre)
Kevin Nagle (centre)

Mr Nagle, who made his fortune with a health care business, does not usually drive in England but he did make an exception during one trip when he picked up a hire car.

“The hire firm boss said Americans always damage the cars,” said Mr Nagle.

“I said not this time, don’t worry. I took the car on a long drive to Scotland and I scraped the car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I took the car back and prayed that it would anyone else on duty except the guy who hired it to me.

“What’s my favourite car? It depends. Sometimes it’s a Porsche but I do love Jeeps. I have a 392 which is an awesome automobile.”

Related topics:AmericanYorkshireCaliforniaAmericansScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice