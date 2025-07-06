The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As motoring days go, it was magnificent. Some 150 cars or more to drive including Mercedes-Benzes, Alfa Romeos and ever so vivacious Volvos to on the lanes crisscrossing the manicured lawns of Millbrook in Bedfordshire. So good, it could have been Yorkshire.

This is motoring country: Millbrook is a 700-acre facility where the motor industry tests its latest offerings on a range of circuits from high-speed tracks to challenging potholed surfaces, no doubt they could have based the rougher tracks some of our underinvested thoroughfares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millbrook was where the Aston Martin rolling scene from Casino Royale was filmed and where the Army test their latest vehicles.

The Hyundai Inster. Credit: Matt Vosper Photography Ltd

But there was one car among the many which really stood out for me. A car for which I expected very little but which actually won me over: enter, the Hyundai Inster.

Never heard of it? Let me enlighten you on this new electric vehicle which I believe combines the style of the MINI with the quirkiness of say a Fiat 500. It looks a little like the Suzuki Ignis but possibly more grown up.

Even its name is designed to appeal to millennials. Instagram anyone?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I expected it to be OK. After all, Hyundai turn out solid and dependable cars which usually don’t weigh too heavily on the wallet and which are usual neatly designed.

If you haven’t admired the Tucson, then I’m afraid you haven’t been paying attention. Is there a better-looking car for the money? I don’t think so.

But it has a challenger in the Inster. Now, designing small cars isn’t easy. Many a creator has come unstuck when dealing with the smaller confines but the people behind the Inster have pulled off a stunner.

Not only does it look exciting – a rare feat for such a tiddler – but it actually rides and handles well. And with prices starting at £23,000, it’s competitive. Believe me, that’s incredibly affordable in this day and age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We keep hearing how young people don’t “get” motoring, how the concept of gear changing, chokes and spark plugs will soon vanish. Well this model will at least help the car fight back.

It doesn’t have a choke, spark plugs or a manual gearbox but it may entice them to try driving.

This is an electric city car which offers an affordable alternative to larger EVs and rival the likes of Dacia’s recently announced Spring and the Citroen e-C3.

Based on the Hyundai Casper, a petrol-powered city car sold only in Korea’s domestic market, Inster has grown slightly to accommodate the 42kWh battery pack (a 49kWh pack is an option) and offer a versatile, four-seat configuration while still measuring just 3.8m long, 1.6m wide and 1.6m tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To continue the Casper’s popular theme of practicality and everyday versatility, Hyundai has ensured the electrified Inster’s seats can fold completely flat, as well as reclining and sliding to allow owners to achieve the perfect set-up for roominess and comfort.

Hyundai will offer the model with a choice of two battery packs, starting with a Standard version that uses a 42kWh battery pack and 71.1 kW (95bhp) to achieve a top speed of around 87mph and a 0-60mph acceleration figure of 11.5 seconds.

There will also be a Long-Range model that sees the battery pack increase to 49kWh, with max power hitting 84.5 kW (113bhp), the top speed pegged at 93mph and the 0-60mph sprint dipping to 10.4 seconds.

Official WLTP electric range is yet to be released, but Hyundai predicts around 186 miles in the Standard model and a target of almost 220-miles in the Long range model when specified with the smallest 15-inch wheels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both models are capable of charging from DC fast-charging stations, where a 10-80 per cent top up is expected to take around 30 minutes from 120kW outlets, while 11kW AC charging takes between four and four and a half hours from 16A outlets.

Despite being affordable, Hyundai isn’t scrimping on the technology offered, as well as interior comfort and convenience features.

A 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and a wireless charging dock make up the interior tech offering, with 64 colour LED ambient lighting and a one-touch sunroof lending the interior a premium feel.

Outside, there are bold LED daytime tuning lights, as well as pixel-graphic turn signals and the choice of 15 to 17-inch alloy wheels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyundai say “we’ve taken the small SUV image to a bold new place for the global audience” adding “it punches well above its weight with distinctive design and an interior that maximises its potential in exciting, customer-centric ways”.

The basic 01 will be priced from £23,495 and comes equipped with features such as 15in alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors and rear-view camera as well as a 10.25in infotainment display with navigation. You can opt this model with the larger battery pack too, which will give you added power and more EV driving range.

Move up to the 02 version, which starts at £26,745 and it boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors, LED headlamps and taillights, privacy glass and roof rails.

Meanwhile, a sportier Inster might on its way. The Insteroid will be based on Inster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manufacturer claims that the Insteroid’s design has ‘racing game-inspired’ styling with 21-inch wheels, a large rear roof spoiler and lower diffuser, as well as air vents featured in the wheel arches. Also, the car utilises the same ‘Pixel’ LED light designs as in the Inster production car as well as featuring circular rear LED tail lights.

Images of the car’s interior are yet to be revealed. However the car could receive a similar cabin to the regular Inster with a high driving position, wood-effect trim, physical climate control buttons and flat-folding front and rear seats. Also, thanks to a boxy design, the Insteroid should provide plenty of space for occupants.

The car’s name is a combination of ‘Inster’ and ‘Steroid’, which the manufacturer claims the car reflects the ‘funky, youthful and muscular’ nature built up from the regular car.

It’s uncertain at this stage whether the car will go into production.

Hyundai Inster 01

Price: £23,505

Motor: a 42kWh electric motor generating 97ps

Range: 203 miles

Performance: Top speed 87mph and 0 to 60mph in 11.7 seconds