'I had my first car for three weeks - then the bonnet flew off on the M62'

“It was a red Volkswagen Golf which I think I paid £500 for,” he said.

“I was 18 and the bonnet flew off on the M62 when I was driving from Hull where I worked for Marks & Spencer to Leeds.

“I had it about three weeks. My next car was a Chrysler Alpine which wasn’t as fashionable but it worked for me.”

A Volkswagen Golf like Adam Pearson's first car

Adam, who owned Hull rugby league club until recently, was previously a director at Leeds United and former chairman of Derby County. He also had important roles at Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City.

He also tried to takeover Huddersfield Town, a club he had supported since childhood.

He says he has owned some decent cars over the years including a Porsche and a Bentley convertible.

“I broke down in Hillsborough after going to a reserve match at Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. I had a puncture and had quite an un-nerving time waiting for assistance with kids riding round it on skateboards.”

Adam Pearson

He said the Bentley was impractical but he loves his current car, a BMW X5.

He lives in Wetherby and regularly drives to Hull and back for rugby league and for his bar and restaurant called Tribal.

“I like the car a lot,” he said. “It’s a hybrid and it just drives so well.”

Of his departure from Hull rugby league club, he said: "I would like to sincerely thank our board members, off-field staff, corporate partners and our supporters for their incredible support of myself and this great club throughout my ownership across the past 13 years.

"I wish the entire club and its personnel every success going forward.