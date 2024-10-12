The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He asked “is that your Vauxhall?” It is a Renault, said I. No, it’s a Vauxhall insisted this man who knew his cars, owning a Subaru BRZ, the choice of a driver, wouldn’t you agree?

Only when the famous Renault lozenge badge was close enough, did he accept that it wasn’t a Vauxhall Mokka but Renault’s latest Captur – which in two tone paint looks like a Mokka, sort of, emulating the way Vauxhall fronts look these electric days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only when the famous Renault lozenge badge was close enough did he accept that it wasn’t a Vauxhall Mokka but Renault’s latest Captur - which in two tone paint looks like a Mokka, sort of, emulating the way Vauxhall fronts look these electric days.

Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid esprit Alpine

The new face is indeed easy to confuse with the so-called vizor, in vogue for Vauxhalls and Opels.

A mid-life change to the Captur this year has removed the easily spotted Renault dipping grille which still enhances the Clio hatchback on which the second generation Captur is based. The bonnet is new, as is the rump. Inside the infotainment is updated. Flanks look much the same.

Captur is a small SUV, higher riding than the Clio, a bit roomier in the back but with no gain in cabin width. The raised seating makes it better for seeing what’s what in the traffic. It is family sensible rather than girl about town exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has many rivals, including the refreshed Juke from its sister brand Nissan, plus Ford’s top-selling Puma, various Toyotas, the Volkswagen T-Cross and Stellantis products such as the Skoda Kamiq, et cetera.

Price is a strong card for the Captur. The starter is the Evolution version at £21,095 with a 90 horse power one-litre engine. It has sensibly sized 17-inch alloys, a rear camera and climate control, automatic lights and wipers and key-free access using Renault’s neat key-card.

Move to the £22,795 Techno and you get 18-inch wheels, navigation on a Google voice activated touch screen display, heated power folding door mirrors and a two-tier boot floor which enables a flat deck when the sliding rear seats are folded away.

Both these versions are available with a 1.6 litre 143bhp petrol engine and self-charging electric hybrid automatic drive train. Prices for this E-Tech model are £24,595 for the Evolution and £26,295 for the Techno.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is a £3,500 hump for extra performance, an auto box and better economy, potentially more than 600 miles on a full tank.

The £22,795 one-litre Techno Captur still looks tempting.

Opting for the £26,295 E-Tech Techno brings it closer to the esprit Alpine Captur which has the E-Tech unit as standard plus adaptive cruise control, heating for front seats and steering wheel, the two-tone paint and 19-inch wheels, price from £27,995. This is the model Renault sent for testing, painted black over a strong metallic blue: add £700.

I read one review which suggested it had plenty of seating room side by side. That depends on who is by your side. My tape measured door-to-door elbow room at 54 inches. That’s a cosy fit.

Sliding rear seats are rare in this sector and they allow a useful interplay between leg room and luggage capacity. Folding the seats flat gives a supported load length of 50 inches and a minimum width of 40 inches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enough to take a partly dismantled bike. There is extra space under the false floor but the hybrid gubbins takes up the space where you can fit a spare wheel on the 90hp model.

The cabin is smart, getting styling cues from Renault’s famous Alpine sporting brand. There is a lot of recycled material and skins from dead animals are not evident, in line with Renault’s aim to rid its cars of death-derived products by next year.

Chrome trim is also being booted out as Renault goes deeper green.

There are the familiar fittings and storage ideas in the front. Rear passengers are looked after with a 12v socket, two usb C-ports, heater vents and net storage pouches on the back of the scalloped front seats, plus door pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some reviewers have praised its pleasant ride but, even running in the Comfort setting we found chassis and road noise and background vibration. The oversized 19 inch wheels carrying 225/45 Michelins may be partly to blame. I would expect calmer times on smaller wheels — ruling out the esprit de corps.

The driving aids are intuitive and things like the speed limiter and cruise control are easily managed with steering wheel tabs. Excess speed is noted with strident clicking.

Perceived collisions are met with an instant red warning on the screen. Managing the Captur was without drama. I soon got used to the slight body roll which is caused by the higher ride but if agility is your thing then the Clio is worth a look.

Then there is the super economy of the petrol hybrid. The official combined rating is 60mpg (vs 47mpg for the 90hp engine). I never saw less than 59mpg in a week. An average of 66mpg on a regular drive was as good as any car I can remember. Even driven rather more briskly it still recorded 61mpg. This alone would put it on my shopping list.

Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid esprit Alpine 145 HP: £28,695

Engine: 1.6-litre petrol hybrid

Power: 143 bhp

Torque: 151 lb/ft

Transmission: automatic

Top speed: 106 mph

0-62mph: 10.6 seconds

Economy: 60 mpg (exceeded in testing)

Tank: 11 gallons

CO 2 emissions:107g/km

Length: 167 inches

Towing limit: 1.2 tons