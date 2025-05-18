'I test drove the new Mazda MX-5 - I'd forgotten how thrilling it can be'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here comes summer — well maybe — and thoughts of the warm wind through your hair as you waft, well you get the idea. Mazda got it in the 1980s just when others were getting out of soft tops.

When its MX-5 arrived 36 years ago it was a sensation, carrying forward the light, simple two-seater sportscar at which England had excelled. It became the world’s biggest selling roadster.

One in 10 have been bought by the British. That’s around 150,000 sales.

The new Mazda MX-5

By 2015 it had reached its fourth series with a styling make-over. The MX-5 you see here had a refresh for 2025. There’s nothing dramatically new outside — changes to the LED lights front and back.

Inside there is a larger central screen which improves the map view, with changes to the instruments and connectivity plus two USB-C ports.

There has been re-tuning of the accelerator and steering to enhance the driving pleasure that owners have enjoyed over the decades.

Mazda has had some notable cars in our years of being acquainted, memorably the oil guzzling and now defunct rotary-engined RX-7 sports cars and this lovely lightweight MX-5 two-seater roadster which makes not being able to afford a Porsche Boxster bearable.

Some would say that Mazda’s greatest achievement, particularly for a minnow in a pack of giant carp, was winning the Le Mans 24 Hour race in 1991. It was the first outright victory by a Japanese car and remains the only rotary-engined winner. Johnny Herbert was at the wheel.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is based on Toyota’s Yaris and the Big T builds both cars. Mazda in turn shared its MX-5 with Fiat which called its version the 124 Spider - built at Mazda HQ in Hiroshima. It lasted three years.

Toyota and Mazda have reciprocal stakes and with compatriot Subaru are working on new electric vehicles.

An electric MX-5 is not impossible but Mazda is developing a larger sports car with combined rotary and electric power.

MX-5 prices start at £28,285 for the Prime-Line with a 130bhp 1.5 litre engine. There is zero percent finance if you pay half the money up front. The car we tested had this 1.2 engine in the Exclusive-Line trim for £30,285. A 181 bhp 2-litre engine is £31,115 with the same trim or £35,515 in the plusher Homura grade.

Prime-Line brings 16-inch alloys, heated seats, roll-over neck protectors, European navigation with seven annual updates, climate control, cloth trim. Exclusive-Line adds leather seats, heated mirrors, Bose audio with extra speakers, dynamic stability control with a track setting.

They have 17-inch wheels, a reversing camera, blind spot monitoring with an alert to crossing rear traffic. The 2-litre models have a front strut brace, a new limited slip differential and Bilstein dampers. Homura trim has the 2-litre engine, Recaro seats in leather and Alcantara and Brembo front brakes.

MX-5 drivers acknowledge each other with a friendly hand signal — something I had forgotten about. An owners club is active in 35 locations between the Channel Islands and the Scottish Highlands. It would be a good starting point to find out why they like the MX-5.

Here goes: an MX-5 engages your driving brain. There is an immediate charm. An MX-5 is short, narrow, nimble, fast but not daft fast. It is practical for two people. It is good on fuel — up to 54mpg on our relaxed country drive.

The fabric roof can be folded away in seconds by unclipping a central hook from the windscreen frame. It clicks into place behind the seats. You get the full all-round fresh-air thrill. If you want a little less of that there is an RF coupe version, which has a fixed rear window cowl and a sliding roof section.

It is also cosier and warmer in bad weather. It has the same model grades, from £30,185 to £37,715.

The soul of an MX-5 is a front engine driving the back wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. Lift the bonnet and admire the cast aluminium cover for the cylinder head.

Go to the back and check the fat twin exhaust pipes. Open the door, put your bits and pieces into the locking compartment in the rear bulkhead between the seats. There are additional compartments out of sight behind each seat.

Depress the clutch, push the starter button, hear the engine rumble, nudge the short gear lever into first, release the handbrake, check your mirrors again and just go.

After a profusion, almost a confusion, of evaluating ultra-smooth and instantly quick electric cars I’d forgotten the joy of a light, simple yet modern sports car like the MX-5.

It brought to mind something a friend said after driving a pal’s Porsche 911. That after decades of sensible family cars he’d forgotten the thrill of a powerful sports car.

Mazda’s MX-5 is not Porsche powerful. It avoids turbocharging and torque is lazy so you’ll need to use the gearbox. It then revs with an engaging roar to a red line at 7,500rpm. The steering response is immediate.

All you need is close by, with a hand’s gesture covering the gears, parking brake and control wheel for the screen display.

There are speakers in the driver’s headrest but I preferred hearing the whooping trill of the plovers swirling over their nesting grounds.

