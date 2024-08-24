Fancy paying £41,000 for a Fiat? Thought not. With all respect to the Italian brand, most models target the more affordable end of the market.

Fiats are functional and undeniably cute in the form of the 500, which has successfully jumped on the retro bandwagon with the likes of MINI and Volkswagen Beetle.

But there is a high-end version of the 500 which appeals not so much to fashionably city types but to sporty enthusiasts wanting an exciting second car.

Abarth 500e cabriolet

They ditched the Fiat name and called it Abarth after Carlo Abarth, a renowned Austro-Italian car designer revered by petrolheads everywhere.

The result is a stylish and very quick compact sports car, and while £41,000 sounds undeniably expensive for a compact city car, it is reasonable compared to its sporting rivals.

In fact, the car creates more of a fuss than many costing thousands more, aided no doubt by its vivid colours. Mine was in Poison Blue which was good. If I was game for a car of this ilk I’d go for the Acid Green, which is fact more of an Orville Yellow. Or perhaps I’m colour blind.

So, what exactly is the Abarth 500e cabriolet? It is a four-seater but I’m prepared to bet the rear seats don’t get much use. There is a boot, which might handle a decent visit to the shops but would struggle with a weekend away.

It has a powerful electric motor which zips the car to 60mph in seven seconds but actually feels much quicker. Like almost all electric cars, the power is rapid. Press the gas, and you’re off, although obviously there is no gasoline involved.

This is a pretty car with plenty of in-your-face features such as the scorpion design, which signifies it to be an Abarth.

It is also an open-topper with an electric slideback sunroof which beautifully opens and closes in seconds. When it is in place it feels very much like a coupe rather than a cabriolet.

It has parking sensors, though if you can’t park this compact cutie without electronic aids you should not really be driving. It has cruise control, heated seats, beautiful 18in alloy wheels and acres of alcantara around the cabin. Oddly, it has white front and rear bumper inserts which do little to enhance what is already an eyecatching car.

The ride is firm but not uncomfortably so like for example the MINI Cooper S which will have your fillings out in no time. There is no easy way to tackle road humps, though: it feels every one of them.

Cornering is sharp and handling brilliant. And because it is so compact you feel like you’re going so much quicker than you actually are.

One issue, though, is the range: it manages 150 miles normally or 200 around town, which is on the low side. I guess Fiat – or Abarth – reckon you won’t be using this car as a grand tourer. Still, a few extra miles would have been better. Fiat and Abarth say this car blends “tradition and innovation in an unmistakable formula of performance and driving fun”.

Abarth has embodied the passion for competition and the drive to constantly push boundaries for over 75 years. They say this car is “a unique brand capable of bringing the adrenaline of the racetrack to everyday driving”.

Thanks to almost never ending special editions, Abarth’s hot hatches have developed an exceptionally loyal following. But the Italian firm knows it needs to change, and it’s why it’s now introducing its electric Abarth 500e. It’s aiming to be one of the first genuine EV hot hatchbacks.

Abarth continues to adopt the same policy as it has for a while now, taking Fiat’s new 500 electric (a bespoke model that shares virtually nothing in common with the standard petrol car), and fettling it for a sportier feel.

It’s got a more powerful electric motor, along with various styling changes to give it that more muscular styling that’s gone down a treat with buyers. It also has a unique feature called a ‘sound generator’, essentially a speaker located at the rear that aims to replicate the distinctive tone of a petrol Abarth’s sports exhaust system. It wouldn’t be an Abarth without noise, say its engineers.

The sound generator is an interesting one, however. It’s certainly a novel idea and does help to inject some extra excitement into an EV. It’s quirky but I’m not a fan and thankfully there is an off switch.

The Abarth uses the same 42kWh battery as the regular Fiat 500, but with a more powerful electric motor – increasing from 118bhp in the standard city car to 153bhp here, with torque standing at 235Nm. While the firm sells more powerful petrol models, and will continue to do so, Abarth says this is about the peak that it can offer with this electric setup.

Accelerating from 0-60mph takes 6.8 seconds, with the 500e topping out at 96mph. It’s able to charge at up to 85kW, meaning an 80 per cent charge is theoretically possible in 35 minutes.

The electric 500e’s interior is a significant step up from the petrol version, both in terms of quality and technology. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen is inconceivably better, with slick graphics and an easy-to-use digital instrument cluster too.

Turismo models are also adorned in Alcantara. It’s on the seats, steering wheel and even the dashboard, and undoubtedly helps to give the model a far sportier feel.

You won’t be buying this Abarth for its space, but there’s a decent amount of room upfront, with plenty of storage in the centre console, owing to the use of the EV platform. The boot is small at 155 litres too, while adults won’t enjoy sitting in the back much.

So £41,000 for a fun second car? Well, you won’t find many more exciting cars for the money. And I doubt many 500e customers regret their purchase.