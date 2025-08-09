The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Day One. “What is it? it’s gorgeous”. The candid response of a fellow seeing the black hulking Ineos Grenadier for the first time — maybe like the day you see a golden oriole or the flash of a kingfisher?

Day two and there was a warning that the battery was down to 49 per cent. A 50-mile drive brought the level to 71%. Day three it was back down to 56%. Oh dear.

The Ineos Grenadier is made for endurance and sold on promises of reliability in places where help may not be a mere phone call away.

Frederic Manby tackled tough Yorkshire terrain in the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Mission statement: “They are designed, engineered and built to world-class standards for those needing a dependable go-anywhere vehicle with the comfort, safety, refinement and standard features that today’s drivers expect.”

The Ineos Grenadier is a modern interpretation of the traditional Land Rover.

It was commissioned by Yorkshire-born Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a wealthy adventurer who made his fortune in Ineos, the third largest chemical company.

The Grenadier is bulldog British in spirit but boasts of Teutonic know-how from Austrian off-road vehicle builder, Magna, and is built in a former Mercedes-Benz factory in north east France using stalwart European off-road systems driven by BMW straight-six 3-litre petrol and diesel engines through eight-speed ZF automatic gearboxes.

The Ineos Grandier

Brembo brakes do the stopping of the 2.66 ton 4x4, riding on coil spring suspension and heavy duty solid axles from an Italian tractor factory on a powder coated, wax filled ladder-frame chassis.

The Grenadier is a modernised throw-back to vehicles for tough styles of life.

There is the passenger-focussed five-seater Station Wagon, the work-focussed Utility commercial — both having four doors and asymmetric side-hinged rear doors which allow quicker access.

The four-door Quartermaster pick-up is the longest. All will tow a 3.5 ton braked trailer.

All versions, petrol or diesel, have the same starting price of £62,495 after a hefty price cut up to £9,000 at the start of July.

More generously equipped Trialmaster and Fieldmaster models (named after ineos-owned Belstaff biker jackets) start at £69,995.

Both include a rear view camera, powered and heated mirrors, heated screen washers, locking storage and auxiliary charging points. Drain holes allow the interior to be hosed clean.

The Fieldmaster has 17-inch alloys with Bridgestone Dueler tyres, removable/tilting glass panels over the front seats, leather upholstery, floor carpets, heated front seats and hi-fi audio. It’s the obvious choice.

Hard core users or wannabes will choose the Trialmaster, which has steel wheels, front and rear differential locks, BF Goodrich All Terrain KO2 tyres, a high level air intake, a rear ladder and 400 watt power point.

All models have a waypoint-based off-road navigation system which uses GPS signals and co-ordinates to get you in and out of remoter areas.

Which is where I was on a Grenadier proving event, on a sunny day which provided stunning views of Yorkshire's northern upland, seen mostly by walkers and farmers.

The diesel Quartermaster was usually moving at walking pace in low ratio gears on the stony track. It was hardly extended, even on the scrabbliest bits. NB these had legal access for vehicles but it's not something I do these days.

Driving notes: it should have grab handles on all the door pillars not just on the front passenger entry. On sloping or uneven ground they give a more secure handhold when you are getting in and out. The Toyota Landcruiser has them.

To get a feel for my life with a Grenadier, Ineos then provided a diesel station wagon, numbered one in the limited edition 1924 model, the figures marking the centenary of Belstaff last year. It has most of the FieldMaster and Trialmaster kit and costs nearly £80,000.

The branding and badging is subtle. Small plaques denote its limited edition status and BMW power and the name Grenadier inside the anonymous headlights.

There’s ladder access to the roof on the nearside rear door, a drop-leaf metal table inside the other door.

The aperture is a generous 41x50 inches. In the back the floor is 36 inches deep until it meets the rear seats and when they are folded flat there’s a six-inch high rise in surfaces — a nuisance for long loads. Total cargo length is 66 inches.

Side and front vision is excellent. The rear view is obstructed by the split-doors and the spare wheel but there is a camera for reversing.

The steering is low-geared and does not self-centre and makes the large 4x4 feels ponderous and slow witted.

After a few hours I was tuned in and no longer running wide on corners and remembering how 4x4s were before they mellowed into SUVs.

The old-timer system avoids kick-back from the solid front axle. However, a wide turning arc means that in the high street or car park a u-turn becomes a w-turn and off-road a tighter bend may crucially halt your progress and momentum.

Key ignition and a handbrake and a lever shift to move into low ratio gears and lock the central differential recall aspects of the old Defender.

Controls for ventilation and the radio are easily reached on the fascia where there is also a touchscreen. Switches for systems such as the front and rear differential locks and long-range spotlights are overhead, so is its width and height: 84.6” x 80.7”.

Cruise control buttons are on the steering wheel, fat to your grip under hard saddle leather. There is also the choice of horns — loud or a calmer toot for cyclists and walkers.

The BMW diesel engine has work to do but sounds healthy doing it. At 70mph it’s running loudly at just 2,000rpm but 60mph is quieter.

The ride off and on road and handling is rather good but for main roads the Land Rover Defender is more refined, the new Toyota Land Cruiser noisy and hit by road faults.

If I needed a Grenadier I’d be tempted by the shock of the old. It is special, practical, clever, thoughtful, bespoke and engaging.

It's early days to judge reliability.

